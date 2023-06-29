Harrisonburg put the bat to the ball when it counted on Wednesday.
The Turks put up a three spot in the fourth inning, which ultimately proved to be the difference maker en route to their 5-2 victory over the Woodstock River Bandits in Valley Baseball League action at Central High School.
The Turks got on the board in the fourth inning courtesy of Cameron Harris’ two-RBI single. Gunnett Carlson followed up with an RBI double to give the Turks a 3-0 advantage.
The Turks added to their lead in the seventh when Aiden Alexander scored on a wild pitch, but the River Bandits negated it with a run of their own in the bottom frame of the inning. The team each tallied a run in the eighth inning, leading the Turks to securing the win.
Morgan led the Turks with three hits on the night, while Harris, Carlson, and Jason Torres each contributed two hits. Joe Jaconski and Preston Ratliff led Woodstock by each notching two hits and an RBI.
Benjamin Shenosky earned the win on the mound for Harrisonburg, tossing for six innings with six punchouts. Alex Walsh took the loss for the River Bandits after a six-inning outing with four strikeouts.
The Turks (11-8) host the Culpeper Cavaliers on Thursday, while the River Bandits (8-10) travel to New Market to face the Rebels on Thursday.
Turks 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 — 5 11 1
R. Bandits 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2 6 0
Shenosky, Cheifetz (7), and Pearson (8). Walsh, Brown V (7), and James (8). W — Shenosky. L — Walsh. 2B — Turks: G. Carlson. R. Bandits: Jaconski 2. SB — Turks: Alexander, Harris, G. Carlson 2, Gill.
