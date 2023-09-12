For longtime Harrisonburg Turks head coach Bob Wease, age is just a number.
This past summer was believed to be Wease’s 20th and final season as head coach of the historic Turks, but as the season wound down, Wease didn’t rule out a return in 2024.
Now, just over a month after Wease and the Turks brought home the Valley Baseball League championship for the first time since 2012, the 80-year-old made his plans for next year loud and clear.
“I’m going to definitely come back next year,” Wease said. “I know I’ve gotten older and everybody asks me, ‘Bob, when are you going to quit?’ Well, I don’t think age should come into play as long as you’re able. God has been so good to me with my health and everything.”
Wease believes a person needs to keep going no matter what and compares his coaching job to his car lot, Wease Auto Exchange.
Wease’s car lot isn’t a job to him, and when he wakes up in the morning, he has to have a plan.
“I can’t just sit at home,” Wease said. “It’s just not me. I’ve got to be active [and] I’ve got to be going.”
Wease’s statement on his plans for next year comes on the heels of him earning his third career Valley Baseball League Coach of the Year award — previously winning it in 2002 and 2012. With many excellent coaches in the league, Wease was honored to be recognized as the best this season.
“It’s very important to me to be the Coach of the Year,” Wease said. “I feel honored to be honest.”
It’s still surreal to Wease what his team accomplished this summer, but he feels they’ve been in contention for the VBL crown almost yearly. Wease said the problem with the VBL is that they acquire many talented players, but they start to go home as the end approaches.
Wease said this issue puts his team in a bind, but he’s not the only one who’s dealt with it, as it happens all over the country in summer baseball. Wease stressed that players leaving near the end of the summer hurt them, but he understands it from a collegiate coaching perspective.
“Ten years ago, you didn’t have those problems,” Wease said. “If a kid told you he’s coming for the summer, he’s here for the whole time. It’s changed a lot in the last 10 years. You have to understand the coaches that send the players here. Their job is on the line, too, if a kid gets hurt in the summer and he can’t play next year. They’ve got to protect their players, too, so it’s really a two-way street.”
Wease has seen a lot through his 20 years as head coach and 32-year tenure as the Turks manager, but one of the most significant changes Wease has seen over the years is how newer summer leagues have affected how he can recruit players.
Wease said he used to be able to get solely Division-I players. Now, with many summer leagues in the mix, it forces Wease to look into recruiting D-II and D-III players.
“There’s so many leagues that have sprung up all over the country,” Wease said. “What that does is water all of them down. The Cape [Cod Baseball League] is the same way. They don’t get the players they used to get, because a lot of the players will stay home and play close to where they live.”
Wease is humbled to earn Coach of the Year honors, and the award is icing on the cake for what was a memorable summer for the Turks. While Wease said it’s a great feeling to be recognized, he couldn’t have done it without his players — stating that a coach is only as good as who he has on the field.
“The players make the coach,” Wease said. “The coach doesn’t make himself, it’s the players that you get that makes him the Coach of the Year. Because they win it, the coach doesn’t win it. He’s not on the field hitting and throwing and all that good stuff, it’s the players that win it for the coach. I thank the players that stayed here this year and helped me win the thing.”
