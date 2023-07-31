Longtime Harrisonburg Turks head coach Bob Wease was met with quite the surprise before last Saturday’s home game.
In what could be his final season at the helm of the Turks, Wease was honored with the retirement of his No. 5 jersey in a special presentation in front of his family, team, and fans at Veterans Memorial Park.
Wease said his number retirement ceremony on Jul. 22 came as a complete surprise, and when he saw his wife, Teresa, and much of his close family in attendance, he knew something was up.
“When they lined up over [on the field], I thought, ‘Oh Lord, what’s going on?’” Wease said. “That was awfully nice of [Turks general manager] Gerald [Harman] to retire my No. 5. … God’s been so good to me, it’s unbelievable. I have a great family, [a] nice car lot, and being able to be in baseball all these years. I’ve never had a summer off since I was 11 years old. It’s always been baseball, every summer.”
Wease has been an integral part of the Valley Baseball League since 1960 and played in the league when he was just 15 years old. Wease said he had aspirations of a playing career, but a broken leg turned things around.
The No. 5 was simply the number Wease liked, but it wasn’t always the number he wore. Wease recalled a fond memory of wearing the No. 6 after former James Madison and Major League catcher Mike Hubbard joined his Rockingham County Baseball League team — a team Wease managed from 1986-94.
“Mike said, ‘All right, Bob, I’ll come and play with you on one condition,’” Wease said. “He said, ‘I wear No. 5.’ So I gave No. 5 to Mike Hubbard and I wore No. 6.”
Funny enough, Wease said there is an old newspaper picture framed in his office of him hitting a three-run home run in the No. 6.
While it has been said that this is Wease’s final season coaching the Turks, he hasn’t ruled out the chance of coming back next year.
“Gerald and I are going to talk about it, and we’ll see,” Wease said. “If my health is good and everything, I think I would like to come back.”
Yet, if it does end up being Wease’s swan song, the Turks are in a prime position to send Wease off into the sunset with a VBL title.
The Turks finished second in the regular season and are in the playoff semifinals after sweeping the Covington Lumberjacks 2-0 in the best-of-three quarterfinals series.
Wease thought his team would get the job done last year but lost around 10 players as the season wound down — something he said happens every year to every VBL team.
Wease understands why, stating that college coaches don’t want their players risking injury during the summer season, adding that their jobs “are on the line.”
While there have been a plethora of Turks players already gone this season, Wease is optimistic about what his remaining players can do in what could be his final season as Turks head coach.
“Hopefully I’ve got the right [players] to win it all this year,” Wease said. “I’m pretty sure the guys are going to give me the best effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.