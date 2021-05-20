Kate Gordon’s second home run of Friday’s Colonial Athletic Association championship game didn’t just clear the left field wall of James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park softball field.
It sailed over the fence to the Dukes’ adjacent baseball stadium, touched down and rolled past second base.
By the end of its journey, the bright yellow ball off the fifth-year JMU senior’s bat had traveled twice the distance from batter’s box to foul pole. The sheer power was no surprise. The home run was Gordon’s 67th of her career and sixth in three CAA Tournament games.
The mystery at that point was why Delaware’s pitchers continued to give Gordon, a Page County High School product, anything to hit.
“I ask that question in my head,” Odicci Alexander, the CAA Pitcher of the Year who like Gordon came back to JMU for a fifth season, said. “I don’t understand. After the second one I think I’d roll it on the ground maybe. I guess they want to go at her and she gives it right back to them. I wouldn’t want to pitch to Kate.”
Gordon’s spot in the batting order has a bit to do with it. JMU head coach Loren LaPorte, who leads the Dukes into the NCAA regional in Knoxville, Tenn., this weekend, made the program’s all-time home run leader her leadoff hitter.
That more or less guarantees Gordon, who is hitting .417 and has walked a career low 11 times, sees good pitches, at least in the first inning. The payoff to that strategy was a lead off home run in each of the Dukes’ CAA tournament contests.
“Coach LaPorte, when she moved me there she told me to just do my job and get on base,” Gordon said. “There’s great bats two through nine behind me, so just get on and do what I need to do for this team. That’s the conversation we had when she moved me and that’s the mindset I’ve had the whole time.”
The competition will no doubt be tougher this weekend, beginning with a game Friday at noon against Liberty. The winner of that one will likely get a shot at the tournament’s No. 9 overall seed Tennessee.
The host Vols are well aware of what Gordon can do. She has four homers in two career games against Tennessee, including a career high three when the teams met in February or 2019.
“She’s always been one of the greats here,” LaPorte said. “But I can tell you right now she is fun to watch. It’s nice that she’s been able to swing the bat. A lot of times big hitters like that walk a lot, especially in their last year.”
Will opponents in the NCAA Tournament pitch around Gordon? As tempting as that might be, they also must keep in mind that Sara Jubas, who is hitting .427 with 10 home runs, waits in the on deck circle. Batting third is Alexander, a two-time CAA Player of the Year with a career average of .342 and 39 homers of her own.
After a record setting weekend, teammates aren’t surprised by anything Gordon does with the bat.
“It doesn’t even faze me any more,” Alexander said. “That’s just Kate. She does it all the time.”
