STUARTS DRAFT — No matter the score, Bridgewater didn't seem to let up on Monday.
“Pedal to the metal, that’s what we are,” said Reds pitcher Derek Shifflett, who pitched another complete game with 11 strikeouts. “Until the game’s over, until the fat lady sings, we’re going to keep trying to score.”
Fourth-seeded Bridgewater took a 2-1 series advantage in the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-seven championship series after dismantling top-seeded Stuarts Draft 18-4 at The Diamond Club.
It was a a seemingly opposite result of Game 1 when the Diamondbacks destroyed the Reds 21-6.
“To be 2-1 in the series right now, I feel like was a big gain,” said Bridgewater outfielder Grey Sherfey, a Turner Ashby alum. “All we got to do is keep doing what we’ve been doing. Just keep hitting and sticking with it.”
The Reds ultimately put the game out of sight in the second inning. After going up 2-0 in the top of the first, Bridgewater racked up six runs in the top of the second — one of which was off a solo home run from Sherfey, who said it felt good to homer in the championship series.
“It felt very big. ... I was proud of myself for it,” Sherfey said.
The Reds put the Diamondbacks in a double-digit hole early, putting up two more runs in the top of the third off RBIs from Fort Defiance products Corbin Lucas and Chris Huffman to go up 10-0.
The Diamondbacks put up a few runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Reds halted any sort of rally and put up five runs in the top of the fifth — an inning that saw a three-run triple from Jordon Yankey.
“Before every inning, we just kinda talk to the guys like, ‘Keep the foot on the gas, keep going,’” Sherfey said. “Because we know they’re going to hit the ball just like we do.”
Fortunately for the Reds, the Diamondbacks never seemed to get into a rhythm offensively — scoring four runs on six hits. Stuarts Draft’s Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) gave props to Shifflett’s pitching efforts and said it was hard to mount a comeback after going down 8-0 in the second.
“I thought Derek was pretty good tonight and he was throwing multiple pitches for strikes,” Roberts said. “We didn’t really get a whole lot strung together early. ... Credit to Derek, he was good tonight.”
Bridgewater didn’t stop in the fifth inning and notched three more runs in the game — including a solo homer from Huffman in the seventh — to take the 18-4 win. Huffman, Blake Sipe (Fort Defiance) and Clements had three hits each in the game while Huffman, Sipe, Yankey and Tyler Jones each had three RBIs.
The stellar at-bats only helped Shifflett more on the mound in his complete game, throwing 11 strikeouts and allowing only three earned runs.
Shifflett said he has pitches he throws only when they’re up by “a few runs.”
“When you have hitters that put up runs like this, it gives you a confidence you can’t have if it’s a close game,” Shifflett said. “When you get a lead like that, you can go to some pitches that you don’t normally throw. It feels amazing.”
Game 4 is set to take place Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field. For the Diamondbacks, they’re looking to forget about Game 3 and look forward to a clean slate in Game 4.
“It’d be nice to just flush it and come back out tomorrow and restart things,” Roberts said. “I think all the guys are still locked in and we want to try to put together some better at-bats and then kinda see where everything falls into play.”
Now with the series advantage, Sherfey said the Reds can become champions in the end if the team continues to play together.
“All we got to do is play as a team,” Sherfey said. “If we play as a team, then we’re going to come out on top.”
Bridgewater 262 050 120 — 18 17 2
Stuarts Draft 001 101 001 — 4 6 2
Shifflett and Tharp. Vernon, Dunford (2), Jenkins (5), Jarvis (5), Hass (8) and Harvey. W — Shifflett (2-0). L — Vernon (1-1). HR — BRI: Sherfey, second inning, none on. Huffman, seventh inning, none on.
