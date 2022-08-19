STUARTS DRAFT — The Bridgewater Reds are now one win away from Rockingham County Baseball League championship glory after taking Game 5 Thursday night at The Diamond Club.
“We just felt like we had to come out here tonight and get a win,” Bridgewater’s Corbin Lucas said. “We came out, we swung it, we pitched it and we played good defense.”
Derek Shifflett pitched another complete game for the Reds, sitting nine batters down on strikes as the fourth-seeded Reds earned a 5-1 victory over top-seeded Stuarts Draft to take a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven championship series.
Shifflett, a James Madison and Fort Defiance alum, closed the game out in the bottom of the ninth when Calen Owens (Wilson Memorial) stepped up to the plate. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Owens popped one up near third base and Shifflett made a diving catch for the third out, securing the victory.
“I was letting him [Antonio Florentino-Sosa] take it, it was his ball,” Shifflett said. “I looked down and he’s 10, 15 feet in front of the ball so I just went after it and luckily I got it. It was a crazy play.”
Shifflett has been on the mound for 27.2 innings since the start of the series and has thrown two complete games. He said he relies on his teammates to fuel his fire with their enthusiasm and support.
“Even if I show up tired and sore, they pick me up,” Shifflett said. “That’s all I need. These guys are so much fun to play with.”
Lucas, another Fort alum, got Bridgewater on the board after taking the first pitch of his at-bat in the top of the second for a solo home run. Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby) notched his second home run of the series in the top of the third with a solo homer of his own — also on the first pitch of the at-bat. Stuarts Draft’s sole run of the game came in the fourth inning when Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) scored on a passed ball.
Jordon Yankey scored in the top of the seventh off an RBI single from Lucas to put the Reds up 3-1. Bridgewater added some insurance runs in the top of the ninth when Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) hit a two-run single. The Diamondbacks had opportunities to score but couldn’t capitalize, leaving a total of eight base runners stranded in the game.
“Derek did a really good job when they had a lot of runners on of managing some of their hotter hitters at the plate,” Lucas said. “He did a really good job of controlling runners when they did get on.”
The Reds wouldn't allow the game’s pace to be halted as there were four three up, three down innings for the Diamondbacks — including the first three frames.
Lucas said the team is used to a fast-paced game because Shifflett makes quick work on the mound.
“I don’t know if they [Stuarts Draft] enjoyed Derek’s pace tonight but it is certainly something we like,” Lucas said. “[If] we have a bad inning, he comes out, makes short work of them and then we come in again. It feels like we’re always batting.”
Game 6 was set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field.
Lucas said he loves playing at home and in front of the Bridgewater fans.
“It’ll be so awesome to have them there tomorrow night if we’re able to get this job done and let them see us bring the championship back to Bridgewater,” Lucas said.
Shifflett said it would be fun to win it all at home Friday night because it’s what every team dreams of doing.
“It’s been a fun season, time’s coming to an end but I’m happy where we’re at,” Shifflett said. “We just got to keep our foot on the gas.”
Bridgewater 011 000 102 — 5 11 0
Stuarts Draft 000 100 000 — 1 6 2
Shifflett and Tharp. Mitchell, Farris (7), Jarvis (9) and Harvey. W — Shifflett (3-1). L — Mitchell (0-1). HR — BRI: Lucas, second inning, none on. Sherfey, third inning, none on.
