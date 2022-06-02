Among the biggest goals for the Bridgewater Reds during this Rockingham County Baseball League season is a full return to normalcy.
The Reds, historically among the most successful RCBL clubs in terms of on-field results and community support, were perhaps the most affected by COVID-19 over the past two summers.
Bridgewater had to move away from its longtime home of Ray Heatwole Field, also home of the Turner Ashby High School Knights, during the 2020 season as the public school facility wasn’t available during the height of the pandemic.
The Reds' home games were played on rival teams’ fields. Last summer, the Reds were back in Bridgewater, but amenities that had made RCBL games a community staple, such as concessions, weren’t available.
“The last two years have been so unusual,” Reds president Denise Shiflet said. “Everything has been. We didn’t have a home in the 2020 season. We had surrogate homes. Last year was getting back to normal, but not quite there. We weren’t given the permission to operate some of the essentials of baseball. So we’re hoping for some more consistency and I think that’s going to be very helpful.”
Of course the Reds, who won back-to-back RCBL titles in 2017-18, also want to provide more than a pleasant summer activity. With a roster featuring some local favorites from Turner Ashby and Bridgewater College, the Reds are hoping 2022 could be a return to the top of the league.
Caden Swartley, a rising senior at TA, has joined the Reds to help fill the catching role with Staunton’s Haiden Engleman. Bridgewater College standouts Nick Griffin and Brett Tharp are also back with the Reds. Griffin was a top reliever for the Eagles this season while Tharp, also an All-ODAC football player at BC, was an NCAA Division III All-Region selection on the diamond.
Additionally, Bridgewater brings back some longtime Reds to fill some key positions.
“We have that core group that would include Corbin Lucas, Grey Sherfey, Derek Shifflett,” Shiflet said. “And we’ve got Noah Cornwell back. Right now, Noah’s sort of been out in the lead both hitting and fielding for us at first base. It’s just been great seeing the guys play together again.”
Tharp, Griffin and Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) could be among the league’s top pitchers as Bridgewater looks to build a rotation around the bunch.
After a 1-1 start with former JMU player Cornwell starting on a tear with five hits and a home run in two games, the Reds return to action Friday at Grottoes.
