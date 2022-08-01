Standout first baseman Noah Cornwell went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs as fourth-seeded Bridgewater edged second-seeded Clover Hill in a thrilling Game 1 of the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series at Buck Bowman Park on Monday.
Brett Tharp, the Bridgewater College multi-sport standout that played the role of hero in the Reds’ quarterfinal win over Grottoes, added three hits in the victory.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater was Blake Sipe, a Fort Defiance alum, with two hits and an RBI while Antonio Florentino-Sosa (Turner Ashby) and Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) had an RBI single apiece at the plate.
Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) tossed 159 pitches in a complete-game effort, allowing six runs — only three of which were earned — on nine hits and six walks while racking up 10 strikeouts on the evening.
The Bucks were led by Lucas Clark with a trio of hits and a pair of RBIs.
Tanner Montgomery (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) also had two hits for Clover Hill while Kevin Kirk (Bridgewater College) finished with a two-run double.
On the mound, Jacob Grabeel Grabeel tossed 2.2 scoreless innings for the Bucks, giving up one run and two walks while striking out a trio of batters.
Bridgewater 002 014 000 — 7 12 3
Clover Hill 000 140 001 — 6 9 3
Shifflett and Swartley. Imeson, Grabeel (6), Hrasky (9) and Montgomery. W — Shifflett (1-0). L — Imeson. HR — BRI: Cornwell, sixth inning, grand slam.
