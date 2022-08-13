It was a dogfight to the very end as Game 2 of the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-seven championship series saw 12 innings of play on Friday at Ray Heatwole Field.
“That’s two good teams,” Bridgewater’s Derek Shifflett said. “The longer it goes, the more fun it gets [and] the more intense it gets.”
The Bridgewater faithful leaped to their feet and cheered with emotion as they watched Blake Sipe leg it out to home plate for the game-winning run off an error by the third baseman — giving the fourth-seeded Reds a thrilling 13-12 victory over top-seeded Stuarts Draft and evening the series at one.
“It was a long game, so we were ready to get it done,” said Sipe, a Fort Defiance alum. “[I] saw the ball go past him and [I] just took off.”
Stuarts Draft’s Jack Pausic picked up where he left off in Game 1 when he cracked a two-run home run in the top of the first — his fourth home run of the series. Bridgewater put up its first run of the game in the bottom of the second off a fielding error, but Pausic notched an RBI double in the top of the third for Stuarts Draft’s third run of the game.
Diamondbacks standout Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) scored off a double from Pausic in the top of the third but the Reds stayed in the fight as Corbin Lucas and Chris Huffman, two more Fort graduates, both racked up RBIs in the bottom of the third to knot the game at three.
“We always know we’re in every single game,” Lucas said. “From the first inning through the last inning, we know that if we go up to the plate, have good at-bats, our guys on the mound do what they do, our defense will be there to pick up the slack and we’ll be in every single game.”
It looked to be shades of Game 1 in the top of the fifth when Stuarts Draft put together a six-run inning, which included RBIs from Chaz Harvey, Ryan Farris (Riverheads) and Tyler Wilcher (Eastern Mennonite/Buffalo Gap).
Bridgewater wouldn’t go away, though, as Lucas slammed a two-run homer and Jordon Yankey bombed a three-run homer to make it a one-run game after five innings.
“They have the bats in the series and I feel like we have the arms, but tonight we proved that we can swing it with them,” Lucas said.
Shifflett scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at nine. Bridgewater took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth on scores from Sipe and Lucas, but Stuarts Draft fired back in the top of the ninth when Thompson fired a two-RBI single to send the game to extras.
Looking to go up 2-0, the Diamondbacks struck first in extras in the bottom of the eleventh when Pausic sent one deep to center field for an RBI double, but Shifflett kept the game alive in the bottom half of the inning by notching an RBI single.
“Long games like this are so much fun,” said Shifflett, who is also a former James Madison and Fort standout. “This is what you play for as a kid. ... It means a lot to these guys.”
With the game tied at 12 in the bottom of the twelfth, the Reds had two runners on with one away. Cayden Clements was at the plate and advanced to first off an error by the second baseman. In an attempt to throw Sipe out at third, the ball got past third baseman and Sipe was able to beat the throw back to home for the game-winning run.
The Reds made a statement on the mound by sitting 18 batters down on strikes — five from Nick Griffin (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) and 13 from Shifflett, who said he didn’t even realize he had reached that many strikeouts.
“I was just pitching it in there, letting them do their thing and I know I got a great defense behind me,” Shifflett said.
Game 3 is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at The Diamond Club. Sipe said it feels good to bounce back and he believes the team can come out on top in the series if they stick together.
“We’re a very good team … I think as long as we stick together, pretty much anything can happen,” Sipe said. “We’ll play our cards the way we want to play them and see what happens at the end of the game.”
