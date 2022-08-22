STUARTS DRAFT — In the biggest game of the season, Chris Huffman proved why he was named the Rockingham County Baseball League Pitcher of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound right-hander who starred at Fort Defiance High and James Madison before spending time in the San Diego Padres minor league organization was big-time in Game 7 of the RCBL championship series Monday.
Huffman tossed a complete game, giving up no runs on two hits and a walk while racking up 15 strikeouts as the fourth-seeded Reds won their first RCBL title since 2018 with a 2-0 win over top-seeded Stuarts Draft at The Diamond Club.
With the victory, Bridgewater won the thrilling back-and-forth best-of-seven series 4-3.
Noah Cornwell had a monster solo home run to give the Reds their first run of the game while Jordon Yankey had an RBI double and Huffman also had a double.
Diamondbacks pitcher Parker Heinemann did his best to keep the home team in it, also tossing a complete game and giving up two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. But Draft finished with just two hits at the plate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned to DNROnline.com for continuous coverage of Bridgewater's title win.
