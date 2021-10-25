VOLLEYBALL
High School
Region 2B Tournament
Today
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Mountain View at No. 1 East Rockingham 6 p.m.
No. 5 Luray at No. 4 Clarke County, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Page County at No. 3 Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Rappahannock County at No. 2 Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At High Seed
East Rockingham-Mountain View winner vs. Clarke County-Luray winner
Central-Rappahannock County winner vs. Madison County-Page County winner
Thursday
Championship
At High Seed
Semifinal winners
