VOLLEYBALL

High School

Region 2B Tournament

Today

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Mountain View at No. 1 East Rockingham 6 p.m.

No. 5 Luray at No. 4 Clarke County, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Page County at No. 3 Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Rappahannock County at No. 2 Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

At High Seed

East Rockingham-Mountain View winner vs. Clarke County-Luray winner

Central-Rappahannock County winner vs. Madison County-Page County winner

Thursday

Championship

At High Seed

Semifinal winners

