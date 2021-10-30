VOLLEYBALL

Region 2B Tournament

Quarterfinals

Monday

No. 8 Stuarts Draft at No. 1 Central, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Buckingham County at No. 4 Clarke County, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 6 Luray at No. 3 Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Page County at No. 2 East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday

At High Seed

Central-Stuarts Draft winner vs. Clarke County-Buckingham County winner, TBD

East Rockingham-Page County winner vs. Madison County-Luray winner, TBD

Championship

Nov. 11

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBD

