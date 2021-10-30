VOLLEYBALL
Region 2B Tournament
Quarterfinals
Monday
No. 8 Stuarts Draft at No. 1 Central, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Buckingham County at No. 4 Clarke County, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 6 Luray at No. 3 Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Page County at No. 2 East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday
At High Seed
Central-Stuarts Draft winner vs. Clarke County-Buckingham County winner, TBD
East Rockingham-Page County winner vs. Madison County-Luray winner, TBD
Championship
Nov. 11
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, TBD
