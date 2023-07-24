Heritage Oaks Golf Course held its annual Two-Player, 27-Hole Championship on Saturday, and the ending brought a thrilling finish to cap off an exciting event.
The duo of Travis Rhodes and Len Van Wyk birdied the fourth hole to win a three-team playoff and finish with an impressive score of 103 to capture the overall champion title.
Other notable scores included Marcus Park and Willie Foy (103) in the August Flight, Michael Briggs and Mike Yanover (103) in the St. Andrew’s Flight, Inoch Arnette and GL Kirby (104) in the August Flight, and Lew Miller and Logan Rohrer (105) in St. Andrew’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.