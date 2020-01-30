Grant Riller’s previous trip to James Madison was one of the most frustrating games of his College of Charleston career. Since then he’s been a one-man JMU wrecking crew.
The Cougars (13-9, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association) overcame a slow start and beat JMU 87-68 Thursday evening at the Convocation Center. Riller led the way for Charleston with 36 points and seven rebounds.
A year ago in Harrisonburg, the Dukes (8-13, 1-9) limited Riller to just 13 points on 5 of 13 shooting on the way to an 11-point JMU victory. In three meetings since Riller has averaged 30.3 points with the Cougars victorious each time.
“I just kind of wanted to come in and be aggressive,” Riller said. “I’m not too familiar with last year’s game. I know it’s a new team on both sides, but I just try to take it game-by-game and be as aggressive as I can. Luckily my shot was falling early and it kind of boosted my confidence a little bit.”
Early on it looked like it might be another frustrating night at the Convo for Charleston. After back-to-back buckets from JMU big man Dwight Wilson, Charleston coach Earl Grant called timeout with his Cougars trailing 13-8 eight minutes into the game. But out of the timeout, the Dukes continued to find success feeding Wilson in the post.
Wilson finished with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds for JMU. Matt Lewis had 22 points for the Dukes, but the end result was JMU’s seventh consecutive loss and the Dukes slipping further into the CAA cellar.
It was JMU's most lopsided conference loss and came before a national television audience on CBS Sports Network.
“We’ve got to keep playing hard and keep trusting the coaches’ plan,” Wilson said. “The key was to just be aggressive and get it as far into the paint as I can, which is something I was struggling with the past few games. It’s good to see it was working tonight, but unfortunately, it didn’t lead to us winning.”
Early in the game with his team struggling to find offense, Riller kept Charleston in it largely with his ability to get to the free-throw line. JMU led most of the first half, but the preseason CAA Player of the Year made six of his first seven fouls shots before knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Cougars back on top, 29-27 with four minutes left in the first half, That was the Cougars first lead since the game’s opening possession.
It was part of a 14-0 run that saw Charleston build an eight-point lead late in the first half. The Dukes settled down a bit and started looking inside to Wilson, who nearly had a double-double in the first half. JMU trailed just 40-37 at the break.
Riller came out on fire to open the second half, knocking down shots with a hand in his face and scoring eight straight points as the Cougars quickly established a double-digit lead. JMU got within five points on a Darius Banks 3-pointer midway through the second period, but Riller and the Cougars had an answer each time the Dukes threatened.
“Grant Riller is a really good player,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “There’s a shot that maybe another guy that’s good defense on, but you know who Riller is. You have to be willing to take the challenge. If you look at the way we played to get up 27-21, there was an energy and a passion there. But you’ve got to sustain that. You can’t hope that Grant Riller is going to miss.”
As Charleston extended the lead late many in the announced crowd of 2,482 were heading toward the exits. Saturday the Dukes will take on UNC Wilmington, the lone CAA team JMU has defeated this season. But the Seahawks have been playing much better of late and Rowe knows he’ll need more consistency from his team than he got Thursday night to pull out another victory.
“It’s a home game and that’s not the kind of sustained effort you want from your team in front of the fans,” Rowe said.
