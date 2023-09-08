GREENVILLE — For a stretch in the third quarter, Fort Defiance was dreaming its first victory since 1979 against Augusta County rival and 10-time state champion Riverheads. And it looked like the Indians had every reason for optimism.
Then over the course of three plays, the momentum turned and the status quo was maintained with the homesteading Gladiators picked up yet another Shenandoah District victory, topping Fort Defiance 28-13.
Fort Defiance (0-3) moved into Riverheads (2-1) territory on every possession, but came away with just two touchdowns despite a passing game that produced 128 yards and two touchdowns, all of it going from quarterback Trey Miller to wide receiver Talyn Armentrout.
“We knew how good they are, and we worked against them,” Riverheads coach Ray Norcross said. “Obviously we didn’t work good enough because they had a big day against us.”
Austin Roberts carried 10 times for 106 yards and a touchdown to lead the Riverheads offense. Jonathan Talbott added 71 yards on the ground while Levi Dunlap rushed for a touchdown and threw for another.
But it was Roberts’ long touchdown run in the second half that turned the game in Riverheads’ favor.
“We lost our composure a little bit on a couple of things that went against us,” Norcross said. “When we did they took advantage of it and they are a pretty good ball club, a lot better than what their record indicates. We caught out breath and got level headed again and we were able to pull it out.”
The Gladiators were without last season’s VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year Cayden Cook-Cash. The senior running back walked the sidelines with a boot on his left ankle, but the Riverheads ground game started strong as ever.
Five different Riverheads players carried the ball on a 60-yard opening drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Levi Dunlap. Fort Defiance fumbled the ensuing kickoff return and after another steady drive and a seven-yard touchdown pass from Dunlap to Caleb Weston, the Gladiators had a 14-0 lead before the Fort Defiance offense had snapped the ball.
Once the Indians offense did get an opportunity, the passing game was effective. Miller hooked up with Armentrout four times on the drive, including a 16-yard pass to the back of the end zone to cut the lead in half, but the despite moving the ball well throughout the first half, the Indians saw a drive stall just before halftime and Riverheads held onto a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Fort Defiance had grabbed all the momentum late in the third quarter. After Miller and Armentrout hooked up for another touchdown pass, the Indians drove into Riverheads territory again, but another Fort Defiance turnover gave it back to the Gladiators and Roberts made them pay.
The junior running back went straight up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run to suddenly make it 28-13 Riverheads after it appeared the Indians were poised for a potentially game-tying score.
