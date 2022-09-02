Rock Ridge (0-1) at East Rockingham (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
East Rockingham last week: Spotswood 23, East Rockingham 21
Rock Ridge last week: Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Notes: East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves was 12-of-25 passing for 193 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's loss to Spotswood. ... Ben Dinkel had 13 carries for 54 yards last week for the Eagles. ... Zachary Joyner and Blake Morris combined for eight receptions for 159 yards and three receiving scores for East Rock in Week 1. ... Dinkel and Dame Durrette each had six tackles for the Eagles last week. ... Rock Ridge has never played East Rockingham before. ... The Phoenix have lost four in a row and 13 of their last 14. ... Rock Ridge has never had a winning season. The Phoenix allowed 514 rushing yards in a Week 1 loss to Luray.
Prediction: East Rockingham 45, Rock Ridge 14
