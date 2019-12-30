The good news for James Madison is if Jordan Roland ever returns to Harrisonburg, it won’t be in a Northeastern uniform.
The fifth-year senior decimated the JMU defense here for the second straight season, leading the Huskies to an 88-72 victory Monday night in Harrisonburg.
Roland scored a game-high 33 points as Northeastern (8-6, 2-0 CAA) picked up a pair of road wins to start Colonial Athletic Association play.
For the Dukes (7-6, 0-2) it’s another rough start to the conference season despite signs of promise along the way.
JMU, for the third consecutive year, has opened up the CAA race with back-to-back losses. After giving up a 13-point second half lead Saturday against Hofstra, this time around the Dukes were the ones who had to rally in the second — but Northeastern had an answer before a crowd of 1,890.
“Northeastern is really good offensively,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We played two really good teams and we played them at home. I don’t want to concede anything because I think at our best we are as good as both those teams.
“But Hofstra plays a different style than Northeastern. Northeastern, the way they play is to chop you up on the offensive end and make you grind and work on defense.”
Roland picked up where he left off in his previous visit to the Convocation Center, scoring 14 points in the game’s first eight minutes. But unlike last season when he scored 29 points on 8 of 12 shooting from 3-point range, Roland collected his points in a variety of ways.
He finished Monday’s game 12 for 18 from the field, mixing in underhanded scoop shots off the dribble and getting to the free throw line eight times to go along with his long-standing ability to knock down jumpers from long range.
One could surmise the Syracuse, N.Y., product likes playing at the Convo.
“I don’t know, it’s a nice gym here,” Roland said. “I like the feel. I like the rims and I got some good looks. The league is wide open and we’ve got a lot of good teams, so to win two on the road is huge and that just makes us one step closer to the ultimate goal to win the league.”
Deshon Parker had a career-high 19 points to go along with six assists for JMU. Three other Dukes scored in double-figures, including big man Dwight Wilson with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Each of them was able to spark a little run for the Dukes at different points, but it was never quite enough.
“We got come out the gate ready to play,” JMU junior Matt Lewis, who finished with 17 points said. “We came out strong in the second half and cut the lead, but then they go back up. We’ve got to find a way to play a 40-minute game. We failed to do that against Hofstra and we failed again tonight.”
JMU was able to limit the rest of the Huskies in the first half while the Dukes — three of 15 from long range — found success driving to the basket in a back-and-forth opening period.
But then Tyson Walker joined the party for Northeastern. After a driving layup by Parker gave JMU a one-point lead with less than seven minutes to go in the opening period, Walker warmed up. The freshman guard knocked down a trio of 3-pointers late in the half as Northeastern opened up a 42-30 lead at intermission.
But as the second half opened, the Dukes continued to drive to the rim while also figuring out a way to get some stops on the defensive end. By the time the teams reached a media timeout with 15:33 left in the game, JMU had cut the Huskies’ lead to two.
But Roland took over again, scoring seven quick points while JMU went cold. Despite the best efforts of Parker to keep his team in it, Northeastern had extended the lead to 19 points with eight minutes to go and cruised to the finish.
“When we are good we make people work,” Rowe said. “But we don’t sustain anything. There’s a certain element of defense that’s just pride. When you have to score 90 points to win a game, you are asking too much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.