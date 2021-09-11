BUENA VISTA -- Chase Rosenthal came back in a big way for Bridgewater College as the Eagles rolled to a 35-17 victory Saturday at Southern Virginia.
The veteran defensive back from Chesapeake returned to the starting lineup with six tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted another as Bridgewater (2-0) slowed down the Knights’ (1-1) explosive offense.
“It was definitely time to get the jitters out for me,” Rosenthal said. “It was a slow start, but I was able to pick it up. Now I’m 100-percent good to go and there are no problems for me. I got a couple of (pass break ups), but we want more picks. That’s what we are going for.”
Rosenthal intercepted six passes in 2019, helping Bridgewater to an undefeated regular season and earning second-team All-ODAC honors at cornerback. When the 2020 campaign was pushed to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, Rosenthal chose to compete for the Eagles track and field program instead, where he was in pursuit of a national championship in the decathlon.
But a shoulder injury ended his track season early and led to a delayed start of the fall football campaign for the redshirt senior corner. Saturday marked Rosenthal’s first game fully cleared to return to football action in nearly two years and his big play before halftime swung the momentum in Bridgewater’s favor.
Recovery from the torn labrum limited Rosenthal’s preparation in the leadup to the season and it wasn’t until this week he was cleared for full contact.
“He was one of the ones we talked about in the preseason as just being excited to get him back for this extra fall,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “He’s just a special kind of athlete. What he’s done at this school, both his track accomplishments and what he’s done out there on the field.”
Rosenthal, who played only on a handful of third downs in Week 1, wasn’t the only senior who came up big for Bridgewater Saturday and the victory keeps the Eagles undefeated heading into next Saturday’s contest against Randolph-Macon, a game that opens conference play with a matchup of the past two ODAC champions.
Quarterback Matt Lawton completed 20 of 31 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. His favorite target was Chad Jones, another fifth-year senior who had three catches for 74 yards and two scores. Running back Demetreus Jalepes racked up 81 yards of total offense and rushed for a touchdown.
The Eagles forced a quick three-and-out on Southern Virginia’s first possession then marched 52 yards down the field to get to the SVU 12-yard line. But penalties left BC looking at a 37-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide.
Southern Virginia gained the momentum and Davis Pinkston took the Knights 80 yards on seven plays to make it a 7-0 SVU lead midway through the first quarter. But with Lawton finding his rhythm at quarterback, Bridgewater finished its next two possessions with touchdown passes, the second a 17-play drive that covered 93 yards and melted neary 10 minutes of game clock. With that, BC held a 14-7 lead with 9:32 left in the first half.
By halftime Lawton, the fifth-year senior had thrown for 175 yards and three scores, including a 25-yard strike to Chad Jones just before intermission. The Eagles found themselves in position to score that one thanks to the interception by Rosenthal, who hauled in a deflected pass from Pinkston and returned it 54 yards to the SVU 25 with 31 seconds left in the half.
“Chase gets beat on the very first touchdown of the game, and was able to come back and make a massive play that leads to points for us,” Lemn said.
The Eagles continued to rack up yardage early in the second half, but settled for field goals on their first two drives after intermission to hold onto a 28-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Bridgewater added another score in the final period and an interception by Val West more less eliminated any hope Southern Virginia had of a comeback.
The Knights outgained Bridgewater with Pinkston throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but three takeaways made a huge difference for the Eagles.
“The majority of the defense came back this year,” Rosenthal said. “That’s why we’ve been able to stick together and stay tight. But we want to lock them down with no points scored. That’s always the goal.”
