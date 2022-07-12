The 2022 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game is set to take place on Sunday at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.

The game will feature the 28 of best players from around the league this summer with the North team being comprised of players from Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Winchester and Woodstock while the South team will feature players from Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro. Each squad will have 10 pitchers and 18 position players.

The North will be managed by veteran Woodstock coach Mike Bocock, a VBL Hall of Famer and Turner Ashby alum, while Waynesboro's Zac Cole will coach the South.

Valley Baseball League All-Star Rosters North Division

Outfielders Jaylon Lee (James Madison) and Michael Rosario, infielder Seaver King and pitchers Mitchell Farris, Logan McClure and Andrew Williams will represent Harrisonburg.

Other notable players for the South include Staunton outfielder Joe Delossantos, Charlottesville infielder Christian Martin and Waynesboro catcher Tanner Garrison.

The North Division consists of Purcellville pitchers Tyler Muscar and Joe Vogatsky, a pair of James Madison products, Front Royal outfielder Jo Jo Jackson and many others.

There will be an assortment of activities taking place at the All-Star Game on Sunday with a 60-yard dash scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and batting practice from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Home Run Derby will take place at 5 p.m. and an autograph and photo session for young fans will take place following that from approximately 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The evening will also honor the sixth class of the VBL Hall of Fame, which will be introduced on the field prior to the game at 6:40 p.m. First pitch for the contest is set for 6:55 p.m.