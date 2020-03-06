When Louis Rowe speaks his eyes give it away.
Everyone knows James Madison’s fourth-year head coach is going through the most trying time of his professional life - but still often he can mask it with a smile or a positive tone while he compliments a freshman’s work ethic.
Whether he’s sitting down for a post-game press conference, stopping to shake a hand at a restaurant or greeting a player’s family in the Convocation Center hallway, most of the time you can see just how much a fourth losing season is weighing on him since he returned to his alma mater.
There’s a sadness behind those eyes and bags underneath. When he tells you he doesn’t sleep, you know he’s telling the truth.
The exceptions are the days when he’s talked to his former teammates. Then, even after a loss — and there have been 14 in the past 15 games — Rowe enters the room with more energy and a glint in the eye. He looks and sounds like a man who has the job he always wanted.
“When Lou transferred from Florida, I was in my freshman year,” Darren McLinton, who played at JMU from 1992-96, said. “So that recruiting class, he was part of that with myself and Kareem Robinson. Lou was a long way from home and we bonded quick. We’ve been so tight we consider each other brothers. If he’s winning or in the middle of a losing streak, we talk about everything, as brothers do.”
Rowe was one of the best players to come out of JMU in the 1990s, and back then Lefty Driesell brought a lot of good players to Harrisonburg.
A first-team All-CAA performer as a senior when he averaged more than 21 points per game, Rowe was also a key contributor on the Dukes 1994 NCAA Tournament team that nearly upset Florida in the first round. He then had a decade long professional career - winning championships in Sweden and Belgium - with stops in four other countries - before returning to the U.S. to coach.
“He’s always been a winner,” Kent Culuko, Rowe’s former roommate and another standout of that 1994 team, said. “He just has won consistently all his life. I was so happy that he came back home. I thought he would have more success, but unfortunately, he didn’t. I don’t know if that falls on him though.”
Rowe didn’t yet have an extensive resume when the JMU job opened in 2016, having served as an assistant at JMU, Rider, Florida International, and Bowling Green. But given an opportunity to interview, he won the job. He was supposed to be the link to the Dukes’ glory days, having played for them when Driesell usually had JMU at or near the top of the CAA standings and postseason appearances were the norm.
It hasn’t worked out that way. His fourth year on the job was supposedly when it all might come together with four starters and two preseason all-conference players returning. Instead it’s the worst season yet. Rowe has in public alluded to the harsh truth in every way he can without coming right out and saying what it was still a bit too early to say: The CAA Tournament, which begins Saturday, is likely it for him at JMU.
“I had a really fun career here as a player,” Rowe said. “Really tough as a coach, but fun as a player and nobody can take away those memories. When I took this job, I knew it was a hard job. I know what this year has been about. I know what’s at stake. But I wanted these guys here now to feel what we felt.”
******
To get a real sense of what James Madison means to Rowe, you have to go back to 1989, years before he’d ever set foot in Harrisonburg. Rowe, the son of a high school basketball coach in St. Petersburg, Fla., was talented on the court and reserved off it. He kind of always knew a mid-major program was where he would fit both as a player and a person and was just about to commit to Stetson in Florida before his senior year.
But then he had the best game of his life to that point in a summer AAU tournament. All the big programs were there. Suddenly the phone at the Rowe house was ringing constantly. Kentucky and Michigan were on the line the most.
Lon Kruger had just taken over at Florida after a successful run of four-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances at Kansas State. When the scholarship offer came, the opportunity to play for his home state’s flagship school was too great to turn down.
But in his first two seasons, Rowe didn’t play much and Florida didn’t win a lot either. He needed a change. He’d had his best game as a Gator his sophomore season in Harrisonburg against JMU, and he remembered the electric atmosphere inside the Convocation Center. When he visited Driesell at JMU that summer he knew he’d found a new home.
******
The adoration Rowe has for his alma mater in a lot of ways starts with McLinton. When Rowe was in his first season at JMU and sitting out per NCAA transfer rules, he was also living more than two hours away from his tight-knit family for the first time in his life.
When Rowe couldn’t go home for the holidays, he went to Washington with McLinton. These days, when McLinton visits Harrisonburg from his home in Maryland he stays at Rowe’s house.
“I love that guy. I really do,” Rowe said. “A lot of people wouldn’t care if I died on the sidelines, as long as JMU won. He loves JMU as much as any of us. He wants to see a winner here as much as anyone. But he’s also the one guy who says to me ‘don’t let this job kill you.’”
McLinton is well connected in the DC-area basketball scene working with young players through personal training, high school, and AAU programs and the famed Kenner League at Georgetown.
He regularly vouches for Rowe and the program. He’s driven his players down to JMU for visits. But he also is well aware of the seething hunger among Dukes fans for a return to winning basketball. He has it too, and his best friend has struggled mightily in that department.
“It’s nothing for me to come down to Harrisonburg and discuss some things,” McLinton said. “I’m always here for him. I’m going to do that anyway for him. I did when he was at FIU or Rider or Bowling Green. You need that, especially in this business of coaching, man. Sometimes you need to have some constructive, critical conversations.”
Nobody has quite figured out why this particular JMU team hasn’t won more. Like any coach’s son, Rowe can break down a particular play with great detail and explain exactly why it did or didn’t work. He’s come up with game plans that against the best teams in the conference have initially put the Dukes in position to win.
It’s universally accepted among the league’s coaches this JMU roster, picked to finish fourth with three first-place votes in the preseason, is one of the most talented in the CAA. Opposing coaches promise they don’t want to be on the other sideline if the Dukes figure it out.
And yet they finished in last place.
“Maybe he wasn’t able to get those last couple of studs that Lefty was able to get in there,” Culuko said. “It’s not that these guys aren’t talented, but maybe one or two studs in there are missing to fill in the gaps, I don’t know. I think it doesn’t matter what kind of coach you are. You need those guys.”
*******
When former Virginia football coach Al Groh was on his way out in 2009 he burned redshirts and bridges all over Charlottesville in a desperate attempt to save his job. By the time his tenure ended following a home loss to Virginia Tech and a bizarre recitation of the poem “The Guy In The Glass,” there was little love left between the former Cavaliers player and his alma mater.
Rowe isn’t like that. If he’s bitter, he doesn’t show it. He wants JMU to win whether he’s the coach or not. He hasn’t won, but he’ll leave the program in solid shape. The Dukes are scandal-free and in good academic standing. There’s a lot the next coach won’t have to worry about.
He’s also refused to sacrifice the future of his players for his own gain.
He and his staff spent extra time working individually with freshmen who wouldn’t contribute enough to save this season or their jobs. They may very well be good players for another coach down the line.
That matters to Rowe, just as JMU will continue to matter to him.
“For these guys, there’s basketball ahead,” Rowe said. “I’ve got to keep teaching.”
