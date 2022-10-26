Olivia Dalke and Ashley Catalano scored two goals apiece as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 10-1 rout of non-district foe Sweet Briar in women’s soccer action at home Tuesday.
The Royals (1-13-3, 1-7-1 ODAC) have now won 23 straight matches against the Vixens.
Harrisonburg alum Ashley Iscoa and Eastern Mennonite school graduate Halie Mast had one goal apiece for EMU while Hailey Smith, Marissa Walker, Amiah Carter and Leah Beachy finished with one goal apiece in the team’s first victory of the season.
