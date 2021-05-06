A year after the college baseball season came to a premature end, coaches and players from Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater are brimming with excitement just to be able to participate in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
But each team is also considering the possibility of upsets that might extend the fun a little longer.
“It’s not lost on me that we have two teams playing good baseball in this area with Bridgewater making it in,” Eastern Mennonite coach Adam Posey said. “This being the Shenandoah Valley where baseball is such a big part of the community, that’s cool and trickles all the way down to the Little Leagues and the high schools. It’s exciting as we come out of the dog days of COVID and into the dog days of summer to see quality baseball being played.”
EMU (7-12, 6-12 ODAC), the No. 8 seed, is set to take on top-seeded and nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon this weekend while No. 6 Bridgewater (11-13, 10-12 ODAC) faces No. 3 Roanoke.
The Royals overall record suffered with a lack of non-conference games, but Posey said getting into the ODAC Tournament was a solid achievement for the program. EMU qualified for the conference playoff two seasons ago for the first time since 2003 and the Royals believe that should be standard for the program.
“With everything we’ve asked the guys to do and go through and not to do, I said early on in the season it felt like I was the COVID police more than I got to coach baseball,” Posey said. “For our guys to respond and get through the year healthy and still play quality baseball on top of that is a testament to them. It’s a great opportunity for our program to be here again and see some things come to fruition on the back end.”
Both Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite are underdogs entering the tournament, but both feel like the three-game series format presents an opportunity to advance.
For EMU, the top part of the lineup has been outstanding offensively. Senior outfielder Jaylon Lee (.392), junior outfielder Jordan Jones (.359) and senior infielder Brett Lindsay (.353) all among the top hitters in the conference and with adequate pitching the Royals think they can put up enough runs to challenge the Yellow Jackets.
As Bridgewater heads to Roanoke, Eagles coach Ben Spotts can’t help but think his team let a couple of games slip away against the Maroons last month.
“One of our goals every year is to make the tournament and hopefully be playing our best baseball by the end of the year,” said Spotts, a graduate of Fort Defiance. “We’ve been able to check that first one off and we’re glad to be in it. We’re a better club than we were two weeks ago and when you look at our first games in March, we know a lot more about ourselves.”
Junior outfielder Jarret Biesecker is hitting .404 to lead the Eagles offensively, while Harrisonburg High product and senior infielder Kevin Navedo has produced the most power with four home runs and seven doubles in 20 games. Several BC players got experience last summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
But Spotts said the key for the Eagles will be on the mound as they try to get quality starts from Turner Ashby grad and junior Waring Garber and junior Hunter Moore, who is averaging nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Sophomore William Flannigan could also see extensive work for BC out of the bullpen.
“The games when we didn’t pitch or play defense, we got exposed,” Spotts said. “We don’t have the offense built to come back from down 8-0. But if we can be up 5-2 or down 5-2 in the sixth, our offense is made to handle that.”
Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite each open the postseason on the road Saturday with doubleheaders. Game 3 for each series, if needed, is scheduled for Sunday.
