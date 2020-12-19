Playing its first game since Nov. 29, James Madison showed some encouraging signs and plenty of things to work on. Still, the bottom line for the Dukes on Saturday was a 73-64 loss at East Carolina.
Brandon Suggs scored 18 points and Bitumba Baruti added 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Pirates inside Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
JMU held ECU standout Jayden Gardner in check, limiting him to 13 points and five rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting.
Senior guard Matt Lewis led the Dukes with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, but overall JMU shot just 7-for-28 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 19 times.
“We knew they had a couple of great scorers and we decided we wanted to stop the 3’s that hurt us last year,” Suggs said via postgame teleconference. “We wanted to play defense from the first half to second half and put it all together and I feel like we did put it together today.”
JMU (2-2) had won three straight in the series, including the past two seasons, but this time around the Pirates (6-1) had the advantage of continuity while JMU is continuing to work eight newcomers into the mix and has had to pause twice since October due to positive COVID-19 tests.
“It’s really unfortunate because I think we were getting in good shape and building toward that identity that Coach wanted for us, and then we got hit with that quarantine,” Lewis said. “It was kind of rough because you naturally get out of shape not practicing for so long. There were some errors and some things we need to tighten up.”
JMU opened up the game with the defensive and rebounding energy of a team excited to play its first game of the month. But that came with the expected rust on the offensive end. The Dukes missed 12 3-pointers and turned it over eight times over the game’s first 16 minutes.
Meanwhile, Gardner started hot for the Pirates. The All-AAC power forward who had struggled in two previous meetings against JMU, made his fifth field goal of the game to give ECU a nine-point lead with four minutes left in the opening period.
A shot from the top of the key by Julien Wooden finally broke a cold streak from behind the arc for the Dukes shortly before halftime, but ECU still held a 33-25 lead at the break.
After the early going, JMU was once again able to slow down Gardner, the American Athletic Conference’s active leader with 25 career double-doubles, but ECU’s improved depth and balance was on display as four Pirates finished in double figures.
East Carolina led by as many as 16 in the second half and had a double-digit advantage most of the rest of the way, but with Jalen Hodge knocking down 3-pointers and Lewis getting to the basket the Dukes didn’t let ECU run away with it.
Hodge, who had been dealing with a knee injury since transferring from Louisiana Monroe in the spring, finished with nine points in 21 minutes off the bench. Freshman Justin Amadi scored 10 points after earning his first career start, but the 6-7 forward found himself in foul trouble for the third straight game, playing just 25 minutes.
It will be a quick turnaround for JMU, returning home from Greenville for a Sunday evening game against Alice Lloyd College, an NAIA program out of Kentucky. That game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
“We were excited to play basketball again,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “It’s a hard thing when you are watching other teams play and you can’t be around your team, can’t coach them. We looked like a team that hasn’t played in over 20 days. We practiced, I think, five times in the past 16 days. It’s something to build upon. I thought the guys played as hard as they could under the situation. We just had a lot of sloppy things.”
