No. 13 Rutgers used a pair of late-in-quarter surges to spoil an otherwise solid defensive effort from 21st-ranked James Madison as the visiting Scarlet Knights picked up a 12-5 victory to remain unbeaten Sunday at Sentara Park.
Cassidy Spilis had five goals to lead Rutgers while Knights goalkeeper Sophia Cardello stopped nine JMU shots. Kasey Knobloch had three goals for JMU, but the Dukes only managed one score in the second half.
“From the moment we got the ball we were just playing scared,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “We can feel that bringing the ball up and we can feel it in the attacking end. Everybody is looking for that one player to get us over the hump, but who is it going to be. I think they are going to have to learn the hard way through losing some games and finding that toughness.”
The Knights tacked on a pair of goals with an extra player in the final two minutes as JMU dropped its second in a row to a Big Ten opponent.
JMU (3-4) spent the majority of the game’s opening six minutes with a player advantage after two early yellow cards on the Knights, but the Dukes couldn’t fully seize the opportunity as three shots against the short-handed defense went just wide of the cage.
The defenses controlled the majority of the first period until JMU got on the board with a one-timer out of the stick of Kasey Knobloch with a minute left in the quarter. Rutgers (8-0) won the ensuing draw and answered with a goal from Taralyn Naslonski seconds later to make it 1-1 after 15 minutes.
The Scarlet Knights kept the offense rolling early in the second, with Spillis getting two past JMU’s All-American goalie Molly Dougherty in a little more than two minutes to start the quarter. Quickly, Rutgers was in the midst of a run with Kat Buchanan replacing Dougherty in the cage before Knobloch struck again for the Dukes to make it a 4-2 game.
JMU kept it close late in the first half, thanks in large part to Knobloch, who already had a hat trick with more than six minutes left in the second quarter. Her third goal cut the Rutgers lead to 5-4. Rutgers got one back late in the quarter and went to halftime with a two-goal edge.
Dougherty re-entered the game and the Dukes worked to keep it close early in the second half, getting a free-position goal from Ava Frantz to again get within one. But Spilis was on fire for the Knights, pumping two more goals as Rutgers took a 9-5 lead into the final quarter.
“These are just growing pains right now,” Klaes said. “It’s a mentality issue and trying to find out gritty mentality again. But I do also think right now it’s about skill and the fouling game, us fouling them and then not being able to put the ball in the back of the net when they fouled us.”
JMU returns to action Wednesday at Sentara Park against Richmond. Opening draw is at 5 p.m.
