Billy Sample was the first Major League Baseball player produced by Brad Babcock at James Madison.
Babcock, the former Dukes baseball coach, died Tuesday.
“Brad cut a broad swath with baseball in Virginia,” Sample wrote in an email to the Daily News-Record on Thursday. “Not only coaching at JMU, but in the Shenandoah Valley League as well.
“He saw two of my high school games. I went 0-for-4 in both of them. A good-looking man with a body builder’s chest, he was very personable and a great recruiter. Six of my teammates also signed professional contracts and that’s from a baseball program that was only four years old. And this was long before athletes like Scott Norword, Gary Clark and Charles Haley took the football team into national prominence. I spoke to [Babcock] about three weeks ago, had no idea this was forthcoming.”
Upon the end of his college days with the Dukes, Sample was selected in the 10th round of the 1973 June Amateur Draft by the Texas Rangers.
Sample spent nine seasons in the big leagues, playing for the Rangers, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.
DeLauter Named Freshman All-American
Earlier this week James Madison baseball freshman Chase DeLauter was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
DeLauter, a Martinsburg, W.Va. native, led the Dukes in hitting (.382), hits (26), runs (14), doubles (seven) and multi-hit games (nine). He started the abbreviated campaign on a nine-game hitting streak. And as a pitcher, he made four starts, striking out 14 hitters over 14 2/3 innings.
Duenkel Wins IWLCA Award
James Madison lacrosse senior Halle Duenkel won the IWLCA Division I Community Awareness Award, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association announced on Thursday.
The honor goes to the athlete who contributed to their community most significantly during a given academic year.
“This award is not a tribute to me, but our whole team - both players and staff,” she said in a statement. “We saw a need in the community and an opportunity to help.”
Fornadel Tabbed Preseason All-American
On Wednesday, James Madison football senior Liam Fornadel was tabbed to Athlon Sports’ preseason FCS All-American team. He’s a returning two-year starting right tackle for the Dukes.
