Hardly anything has been typical for Mark Byington since taking over the James Madison men’s basketball in March, just as the nation was entering the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet one oddity that’s worked out in his favor wasn’t really COVID-19-related. Unlike many coaches, Byington didn’t have to spend an inordinate amount of time securing a schedule for his debut season with the Dukes.
Because the JMU administration planned for the opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes’ new $140 million home, well in advance, many of the contracts for the upcoming season were settled before Byington took the job.
“I was fortunate because a lot of times when you come into a program putting together a schedule is hard,” Byington said. “But a lot of people worked hard in putting together a schedule years in advance, not just last year, in order to make sure we had a lot of great home games.”
Most notably, the Dukes entered into two-for-one deals with Virginia, Old Dominion, and George Mason with each arrangement set to bring home games against the in-state foes during the 2020-21 season.
While there is still plenty of uncertainty around the sports world due to the virus, JMU officials are proceeding for now with the plan to play a full schedule of both non-conference and Colonial Athletic Association games.
“For football, the schedule is static and for basketball the schedule is static,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said during a recent video conference with the JMU Duke Club. “It’s what we set earlier. If we find out later in the summer or early August that things have to change, we’ll look at different scenarios.”
JMU played just six non-conference home games last season, but have 10 on the schedule for the upcoming school year. In fact, the Dukes have just one road game — at Georgia Tech on Nov. 16 — before finishing up non-conference play with back-to-back games at East Carolina (Dec. 19) and Florida (Dec. 22).
Deals for eight non-conference contests had already been negotiated before Byington took the JMU job as games against Radford, Fordham and ECU were continuations of series the Dukes were already taking part in.
The Dukes were also already in negotiations for the game at Florida during last season. Previous JMU coach Louis Rowe worked to schedule a game in the Sunshine State during what would have been the senior seasons for Florida natives Darius Banks and Dwight Wilson.
Banks and Wilson transferred after JMU and Rowe parted ways. But as it happens three new Dukes — transfers Jalen Hodge, Rashawn Fredericks and freshman Terell Strickland — can enjoy it as something of a homecoming as each have family currently living in the Tampa Bay area.
Byington, who came to JMU after seven seasons at Georgia Southern, got the Dukes into a tournament hosted by Georgia Tech. Early season home games against Longwood and Mount St. Mary’s are part of that event with the Dukes wrapping it up in Atlanta against the Yellow Jackets.
A season with multiple opponents from the ACC and SEC is quite rare at JMU, which hasn’t played three teams from “Power 5” conferences in 16 years. Byington said his players were looking forward to the exposure and challenge that comes from playing those games, but he also tried to find a balance.
The final two opponents to make the JMU schedule were Division III programs Bryn Athyn and Clarks Summit.
“I’m not trying to schedule to pad some wins,” Byington said. “I’m trying to win a CAA championship. It is a balance, and I’d like to get to the point where we don’t play any (non-Division I opponents). One of the things people kind of don’t understand on the outside is we have to be careful about how much we travel because that is an expense. When we play a game like that at home we save a lot of money, and if we are drawing like we should we’ll make money.”
Recruiting also factored into scheduling decisions. With seven games against from Virginia or Maryland and the road trips to Atlanta and Florida, the Dukes should have a heavy presence in hotbeds they plan to continue to recruit.
“I want to play non-conference games where I want to recruit and also where our current players' families are,” Byington said. “So that should keep happening if we are getting players from the areas where we are playing. We’re used to recruiting Georgia and Florida. So those won’t be much of a change and the good thing about those players is they will leave and go out of state, but our main focus is also going to be Virginia, the DMV, and the border states.”
