James Madison coach Sean O’Regan said last week he had no interest in splitting anymore series in the Colonial Athletic Association’s new back-to-back schedule structure. But once again beating a league foe a second time in as many days proved too challenging for the Dukes on Tuesday afternoon.
Northeastern picked up its first-ever victory in Harrisonburg, and just the second total against JMU in 29 tries, beating the Dukes 77-69 a day after JMU cruised to victory against the Huskies. Another .500 showing drops James Madison to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the CAA.
“We can’t really blame it on back-to-back because we played this team yesterday, so they played a back-to-back game too,” JMU sophomore Kiki Jefferson said. “We just have to make sure we are taking care of our bodies and executing and being disciplined.”
Northeastern (3-6, 2-4) overcame a shaky offensive start and took advantage of a plethora of JMU mistakes, including 17 turnovers and a dozen missed layups. Each time the Dukes looked poised to make a comeback, a missed shot on the JMU end turned into a key bucket for Northeastern.
Stella Clark scored 28 points for the Huskies, 25 coming in the second half as she personally seemed to answer every JMU threat. Kendall Currence added 18, all in the first half. Freshman guard Peyton McDaniel scored 20 to lead the Dukes while Jefferson added 14 points with seven rebounds and four assists.
“I don’t like losing,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I thought we got out-scrapped today, but I thought we fought hard. In the end, you can’t trade baskets and that’s what I thought we did the whole second half. That disappointed me because I thought we’d learned that lesson.”
After falling at Elon nine days ago, JMU cranked up the defensive intensity in back-to-back games against the Huskies. The Dukes’ long arms and quick hands closed off the passing lanes, but throughout the first half JMU gave the ball back as often as they took it away.
James Madison turned it over 12 times in the first half, with a mixture of travels, offensive fouls and bobbled passes that stalled the JMU offense. Meanwhile, Currence got hot on the other end and the defensive disruptions the Dukes created in the first quarter faded away.
“I’m just disappointed because I don’t know if our effort was there on the defensive end,” O’Regan said. “I do think they are trying and if they make a mistake here and there, that’s fine. But if we feel like the effort hasn’t been there when we chop up this tape, that’s going to really disappoint me. We have to be able to control people better. We’re trying, but trying doesn’t get you a trophy.”
As the empty possessions piled up, what was once a nine-point lead for the Dukes disappeared and Currence’s fourth 3-pointer of the opening half put Northeastern ahead 31-29 at intermission. JMU shut down Currence in the second half, but Clark more than made up the difference.
In all, the Huskies shot a scorching 11-for-22 from 3-point range, leaving O’Regan wondering how to get his team to play two complete games before heading to College of Charleston this weekend.
“If we go down to Charleston and can’t find a way to win two, then let’s find a way to win the next two,” O’Regan said. “We’re not an at-large bid, that’s not secret. We got to win three games in March and that’s how it’s going to be. We’re going to get better and that’s the emerging very serious goal.”
McDaniel had to leave the game with a foot injury, but the coach hopes she can play this weekend. She played 32 minutes Tuesday and is averaging 29.8 minutes, 13.1 points and 5.6 boards per contest. Jefferson leads the team at 15.7 points per outing.
