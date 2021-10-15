ELKTON — The windy fall evening brought together the undefeated Luray Bulldogs and the East Rockingham Eagles in a classic bout. The physical matchup made it an intense game, but in the end, the Eagles’ second-half dominance paved the way for a 37-20 home win in Bull Run District action.
Although Luray’s first drive lasted nearly half of the first quarter, East Rockingham took advantage of two early penalties, and defensive end Christopher Wylie forced a fumble to gain some early momentum. Two plays later, running back Logan Frye found a hole and sprinted 36 yards to take the early lead.
“He really stepped up in a couple of critical situations,” Eagles coach Scott Turner said. “We needed those touchdowns down at that goal line, and he was able to pick up a lot of first downs for us.”
Frye continued to be the Eagles’ driving force, guiding the offense down the field each drive. Despite not scoring another touchdown in the half, Frye provided East Rockingham multiple opportunities to reach the end zone.
The Bulldogs slowly started to come alive in the second quarter, as junior running back Brady Jenkins went nearly 45 yards to end the scoring drought. The touchdown awakened Luray’s defense, holding off East Rockingham on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone — the catalyst of the half’s biggest play. Junior wide receiver Caden Stevens ran deep for a 91-yard touchdown reception and Luray took a 14-10 edge.
“Generally we’re really good on the ground,” Luray head coach Nolan Jefferies said. “[East Rockingham] was doing a good job of closing that off so we had to move through the air, and we had some good connections.”
As the matchup reached halftime, both teams were stuck between the 20s, with yards tough to come by. And by the time the cannon blasted to send the teams into the locker room, Luray held a 14-10 lead.
East Rockingham came out on a mission, though, as junior wide receiver Zachary Joyner caught a 10-yard reception in the end zone to retake the lead 16-14 a mere four plays into the half. The defense went on to show its second-half adjustments, holding off the Bulldogs on fourth down to put the offense back to work on the 43-yard line.
“The defensive staff just had great preparation all week, and the team did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage up front for us.” Turner said.
Joyner demonstrated his athleticism, making a diving 23-yard reception and setting up the Eagles inside the red zone. To end the drive, Frye rushed five yards for the touchdown — his second of the night — and push the Eagles to a 23-14 lead.
“It’s like a switch just clicked,” Frye said. “Everything opened up for us and I couldn’t have done this without my offensive line … the whole team was scoring.”
Finally showing life offensively, Luray capitalized on a high snap and set up a drive on the 29-yard line. Connecting with sophomore running back Branden Ancell, the Bulldogs scored a 17-yard touchdown but failed the two-point conversion attempt. The high-scoring third quarter came to a close with three points separating the two teams.
Eagles running back Ben Dinkle worked through the Bulldog defense to put Luray’s deficit back at 10 only a minute into the final quarter. As the clock began to wind down, the Eagles’ offense only grew stronger, scoring another touchdown four minutes later. With the largest lead of the game in hand, East Rockingham looked to be the first team to stump Luray this fall. Once the final first down was gained, the Eagles ran out the clock and secured the win.
“It’s the same thing I tell the kids every week,” Turner said. “Stick with the process, keep playing hard and the scoreboard will work itself out. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.