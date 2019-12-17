Perhaps needing some time to find a rhythm after a layoff of more than two weeks, James Madison found itself in a tougher than expected fight Tuesday night against Delaware State.
But in the end JMU had Kamiah Smalls and Kayla Cooper-Williams, and that senior duo was enough to push the Dukes to a 83-64 victory at home. Smalls finished with 29 points on just 13 field goal attempts and added a career-high seven assists.
Cooper-Williams scored 10 points with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“Kayla and Kamiah have been that consistent right now,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Kamiah isn’t going to have 29 and seven every night, but she’s our scorer and we’re going to use her for that, especially putting the ball in her hands. Same with Kayla. Those two deserve the attention they’ve been getting and we need them on the floor.”
Even with a more than capable supporting cast, Smalls and Cooper-Williams have emerged as one of the best mid-major pairs in the country, perhaps even in all of women’s basketball.
And on a night when some teammates struggled with a slow start, those two produced from start to finish as JMU eventually pulled away in the second half from a Delaware State team that had no answer for either of them.
“Our energy helped to get us going,” Smalls said. “Once we started to pull away a little and we got our game legs back, it was not too bad.”
Fellow seniors Jackie Benitez and Lexie Barrier each warmed up in the second half. Benitez finished with 17 points and Barrier 12 points and five rebounds.
But bolstered by a crop of newcomers out of the junior college ranks, the Hornets (4-7) were hardly the same team JMU pummeled by 46 last year in Dover, Del.
Early on, it showed.
The influx of talent for DSU combined with a sluggish defensive start from the Dukes (7-2) made it a far different story as Delaware State opened the second quarter with back-to-back baskets from freshman Alexis Moragne to take a 21-20 lead.
“I felt like we were in control,” O’Regan said. “Even when we were down I felt like we were going to get our stuff together. I’d rather have that. I think that is a good challenge to guard their stuff off the dribble. I think it is going to give us good film. They are much improved and I’m glad we got that challenge.”
Despite a hot start from Smalls, who had 10 of the Dukes’ first 20 points, and the presence of Cooper-Williams in the paint, JMU needed a 13-1 run to close the half to get to intermission with a 39-30 lead.
The Dukes were in good shape from there and found a little more breathing room in the fourth quarter, leading briefly by 25. But the Hornets never allowed JMU to absolutely run away with it. Lyric Turner and Janasia Law each scored 13 to lead DSU, which wraps up a three-game road trip Friday at Boston College.
JMU is also hitting the road Friday with the Dukes heading to George Washington for a 7 p.m. tip in Washington D.C.
