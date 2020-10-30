James Madison’s men’s basketball team held its first practice inside the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center on Friday, wrapping up the work week with a bit of a reward after a trying October.
Before finally moving into the $140 million on-campus arena that replaced the venerable Convocation Center, the Dukes spent a large chunk of the month unable to practice. After a lone positive COVID-19 case within the program, JMU players and staff spent two weeks in isolation. After that, return to competition protocol left the Dukes spending the early parts of this week in light conditioning and walkthroughs before resuming practice in earnest on Wednesday.
“Even getting back Wednesday, we can’t go near the pace I’d like to go, just because the guys wouldn’t be able to take it,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said earlier in the week. “We’re probably still a week away from doing full practice the way I want to do it.”
Though JMU hasn’t released a non-conference schedule, Byington is hopeful the Dukes can open on Nov. 25, meaning his team was taken off the court during what in any other year would have been prime preparation time.
Byington said different players had different reactions to the situation. JMU’s freshmen, who are learning the ropes of college basketball with no basis for comparison have taken it all in stride. But missing practice time can be tougher for veteran players such as seniors Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs, who are entering the fourth seasons at JMU and know exactly what a typical fall is supposed to feel like.
“Just because we are just under a month away from the season, and me and Zach this is our fourth time going at it and we know where we need to be in terms of shape, mentally where we are supposed to be,” Lewis said. “That can be kind of frustrating. But we have to do what we can to lead and help the other guys and try to get this thing rolling.”
During the time of isolation, the Dukes stayed connected through Zoom meetings and worked on some conditioning inside their residences during the day. Some players were also able to do individual basketball work on outdoor courts at night. But it has still been an adjustment to return to practice.
“Everything is a little sloppier than before because we haven’t played at the college level for two weeks,” Jacobs said. “As the week has gone on, things have gotten a little bit better and guys have gotten into the swing of things. I think everyone realizes we missed two really important weeks and I think everyone is pretty focused and locked in.”
If there is a silver lining for the Dukes, it is that JMU actually got an early start to offseason work, reporting to campus in July and practicing together to some degree since late summer. That time could be key for a program that is working with a new coaching staff and eight scholarship newcomers.
“To some extent, we have been having full-team practices since August,” Jacobs said. “So, I think in some ways we were ahead as opposed to a summer of just individual stuff until the actual season started. It might not be the most ideal situation, but I try to look at the bright side of things. We missed pretty important weeks, but at the same time we got to rest our bodies for two weeks, which maybe can help us in the long run.”
