For the second time in 30 hours, James Madison picked up a veteran transfer with an all-conference resume. Saturday evening, it was Seton Hall swingman Takal Molson announcing his plans to transfer to JMU.
Molson, a 6-5, 205-pound junior from Buffalo, N.Y., averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Pirates. Prior to that he was a first-team All-MAAC performer at Canisius putting up 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as a sophomore to lead the Golden Griffins to a second-place finish in that league. A year earlier, Molson was named the MAAC Rookie of the Year.
After redshirting the 2019-20 season at Seton Hall, Molson was a major contributor for the Pirates this season, particularly early on. Heading into January, Seton Hall was 7-4 overall and off to a 4-1 start in Big East play with Molson averaging nearly eight points and four rebounds at that point.
But Molson’s usage and shooting percentage went down in the second half of the season and Seton Hall sputtered to the finish, going 14-13 and 10-9 in the Big East, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
He comes to JMU as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and adds a three-level scorer and disruptive defensive presence to the Dukes’ rotation.
Molson joins another graduate transfer, Winthrop’s Charles Falden, who committed to the Dukes Friday afternoon. Falden, a Richmond product who played four seasons at Winthrop, was an honorable mention All-Big South pick last season who helped lead the Eagles to a 23-2 record and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
JMU returns four starters off last year’s regular season Colonial Athletic Association championship squad, but loses CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis.
Four reserves off the 2020-21 team have entered the transfer portal -- Michael Christmas, Jayvis Harvey, Joel Mensah and TJ Taylor -- and the addition of Molson and Falden leave the Dukes with two available scholarships.
Molson appears to be an ideal fit in second-year JMU coach Mark Byington’s system. Though not a prolific 3-point shooter, Molson has a strong mid-range jumper and ability to finish in the lane and should be able to play multiple positions for the Dukes.
Also a standout quarterback at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, N.Y., before finishing his prep career at TAAG Academy in Tampa, Fla., Molson has averaged better than a steal per game for his career.
With the addition of two experienced guards, it’s possible JMU looks to the transfer portal or the junior college ranks for at least one post player to add depth following the departure of Mensah and the graduation of Zach Jacobs, who split time with freshman Justin Amadi last season.
Amadi averaged 9.1 points and five rebounds per game to earn a spot on the CAA All-Rookie team this past season. The Dukes also return third-team All-CAA guard Vado Morse, who averaged 14.4 points and right now is one of the league’s four leading returning scorers. Rising junior forward Julien Wooden is also back after averaging eight points per game while point guard Terell Strickland led all CAA freshmen at 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
JMU is also expected to bring back key reserves Terrence Edwards and Jalen Hodge and has also signed three high school seniors: point guards Andrew McConnell and Jaylen Stinson along with wing Devon Savage.
