BRIDGEWATER – A 76th-minute goal from junior forward Matthew Shelor lifted Bridgewater College men’s soccer past visiting Shenandoah, 1-0, at Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday.
It was the first goal for Shelor this season.
BC (4-4) junior Trevon Phillips assisted on Shelor’s game-winning score while Eagles junior goalkeeper Tyler Deutsch made three saves to preserve the shutout. The Eagles have won four of their last five.
Though Shenandoah (5-5) is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference like BC, Wednesday’s meeting was a non-conference contest.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 0, Shenandoah 0: In Winchester, Bridgewater College played Shenandoah to a two-overtime scoreless draw in its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener.
The Eagles (7-1-1, 0-0-1 ODAC) got four saves from redshirt senior goalkeeper Sydney Davis. The Hornets record is 5-5-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the league.
Washington & Lee 5, Eastern Mennonite 1: Five goals from five different scorers pushed Washington & Lee to a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference rout of Eastern Mennonite in Lexington.
The Royals’ (2-5, 0-2 ODAC) lone goal was by senior Hannah York on a penalty kick. W&L upped its record to 6-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the ODAC.
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 1, Goucher 0: A third-period goal from freshman Morgan Leslie broke a scoreless tie and provided Eastern Mennonite with the game-winning score to beat visiting Goucher, 1-0, in non-conference action in Harrisonburg.
Leslie’s nine goals are tied for the team lead with sophomore Elizabeth Longacre. The Royals (6-2) have won four straight while the Gophers dropped to 0-7.
St. Mary’s 2, Bridgewater 0: St. Mary’s of Maryland got goals from Audrey Dickens and Anna Eaton to pick up 2-0 non-conference road win at Bridgewater College.
The Eagles (3-6) managed only one shot on goal in the loss. BC goalkeeper Brooke Hamm made seven saves. The Seahawks improved to 4-5.
Women’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Hollins 0: Wilson Memorial grad Paris Hutchinson led Eastern Mennonite with 15 kills and seven digs in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of Hollins in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match in Roanoke.
The Royals (6-5, 4-0 ODAC) also got nine digs from sophomore Abby Kaufman. Hollins fell to 1-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 2: Fourteen kills apiece from Lisa O’Grady and Ashley Casey weren’t enough as Bridgewater College fell in five sets – 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 9-15 – to visiting Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play at Nininger Hall.
The Eagles fell to 5-7 (2-2 ODAC) while Randolph-Macon improved to 7-4 (3-0 ODAC).
