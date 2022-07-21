For the folks in Shenandoah, this summer has been filled with stuff out of a movie.
The Shenandoah Rec League Cal Ripken 12U Major/60 boys baseball team competed in the state tournament in Pulaski earlier this month and was a major underdog.
But ultimately, the tough-nosed blue-collar kids from Shenandoah came out on top, pulling off a number of upsets to eventually reach the state championship game.
“A true underdog story this weekend as these Shenandoah boys took on teams twice their size and 50 times their player pool at the state level,” a father of one of the team's players posted on Facebook afterward. “From Day 1, the boys were written off by their competitors, belittled on and off the field for four days, some undefeated teams choosing to skip designated warm up times and stating they ‘didn’t need it’.”
In the championship game, the team found itself down by a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and was down to its last out with Chayse Austin coming up to bat.
After working the pitcher to a full count, Austin crushed a double down the right-field line and it brought home two runs to give Shenandoah a thrilling state title victory.
Austin was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament for his heroic efforts.
“The lessons learned about determination this weekend will stick with these boys for the rest of their lives and they couldn’t be happier to represent Virginia at the national level in Maine for the first time in Shenandoah’s history,” the father’s Facebook post continued. “Disney sports movies don’t come close to preparing for the emotional journey this type of underdog story takes you on."
As a result of the state championship, the 12U baseball team will now head to compete in the Cal Ripken 2022 12U Major/60 World Series in Waterville, Maine.
The tournament will take place Aug. 4-14 with a dozen teams from across the country competing across a 10-day period. It's the first time the event is being held in Maine and will be livestreamed from Purnell Wrigley Field and Maine's Fenway.
The group isn't the only successful team from Shenandoah, though, as the 12U All-Star softball team and 8U All-Star softball teams also captured state titles.
In fact, the 12U team advanced to the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball Southeast Region championship last week in Clemmons, N.C. as a result of their state win and came away with a title there as well, outscoring opponents 60-4 across four games.
The team is now competing in the 2022 Babe Ruth 12U Softball World Series, where 14 team are competing with pool play beginning today. Bracket play is scheduled to begin on Monday while the championship game is set to take place Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.