On Sunday, the New Market Rebels announced the hiring of Charlie Shepard as head coach for the 2023 season.
Shepard was the pitching coach for the Woodstock River Bandits from 2019-22. Shepard replaces Ted Stenberg as head coach of the Rebels.
"Coach Shepard is a Shenandoah Valley native and has been involved in coaching baseball for over 30 years," New Market President Mike Jones stated in a press release. "He is well liked and respected by his peers, players, administrators, and all who know him. Once coach Shepard was under consideration for the position, the work of our search committee was rapid, unified, and decisive. We are excited to have partnered with such an excellent individual to lead our team."
Shepard is the head baseball coach at Luray High School and has been in that position since 2019. He was the head baseball coach at Broadway High School from 2011-2015.
Shepard was also a manager in the Rockingham County Baseball League for 10 years.
Shepard's assistant coaches for the 2023 season will be Conor Miller (pitching coach), Isaac Wengert (assistant pitching coach) and Garrett Nance (hitting coach).
Both Miller and Wengert played for the Woodstock River Bandits. Miller was on the River Bandits in 2019 and 2021 and Wengert played for the River Bandits last season.
"In addition to having his staff on board, coach Shepard has already recruited several players for the 2023 Rebels roster, and we have full confidence that his expertise and extensive contacts will make the Rebels one of the most competitive teams in the league." Jones stated.
