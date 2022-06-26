Grant Golden has achieved the first goal in his professional career.
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward from Middletown who recently completed a standout career at the University of Richmond reached a deal on Friday to compete in the NBA Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks.
The NBA Summer League will feature rookie draft picks and undrafted players from 2022, as well as other young players. All 30 NBA organizations will have teams in the five-game competition that runs from July 7-17 on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
In an interview last week, Golden did not expect to be selected in the two-round NBA draft held Thursday. However, he did feel good about his chances of playing in the NBA Summer League, and Golden reached a deal with the Hawks on Friday morning.
The Hawks are one of eight NBA teams the 24-year-old Golden has worked out for since he completed his college career in March with Richmond, where he was a four-time All-Atlantic 10 selection and the only player in school history to amass more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. In 2021-22, Golden was one of only two players in the A-10 to average at least 13 points (Golden recorded 13.7 per game), 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists (Golden averaged 2.9) per game. Golden ranked second on the Spiders and in the top 20 of the Atlantic 10 in each of those categories.
The other teams Golden visited were the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks, with Golden working out for the Bucks on Tuesday. Golden was scheduled to work out for the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but issues with his flight plan resulted in that session being canceled.
In a phone interview on Friday, the former Sherando High School standout said the Hawks were one of three teams that eventually reached out to him about playing for their Summer League team. The Heat and the Denver Nuggets were the others.
Ultimately, Golden chose the Hawks because he felt they would provide him with the most opportunities for playing time. Atlanta has not announced its Summer League roster yet, but Golden said he’s been told the Hawks will only have one other player with a similar body makeup to him competing in Las Vegas.
“I don’t know who it is, he’s from overseas, but the Hawks just have one other big man on their roster for Summer League so far,” Golden said. “It’s looking like it’s just going to be me and him. I just felt like [the Hawks] were the best opportunity in terms of playing time and trying to showcase what I can do.”
Golden worked out with the Hawks on June 14, and he felt that was one of the better workouts of the eight he participated in. He said communication with Atlanta went well prior to that workout, and the Hawks expressed that they liked what they saw after that session.
“I shot the ball really well,” said Golden, one of six players who worked out for the Hawks on June 14. “I defended really well. It was a good group of guys, super competitive, great energy in the gym, and I felt like I stood out. It was just a good situation, and they talked to me a little bit after and definitely said they would be in contact for Summer League, and that was the case.”
Golden said he’s excited about reporting to Las Vegas. According to Richmond, Golden and point guard Jacob Gilyard (who agreed to a Summer League deal with the Warriors) are the 25th and 26th former Spiders to play professional basketball since 2005, which is when current head coach Chris Mooney took over.
“There’s only a small percentage of people that get to go through this process, and even a smaller percentage that actually get to make a roster and go out there and try and play Summer League,” Golden said. “I’m super thankful there are multiple teams that were considering having me out, and I’m super excited to be with the Hawks. Hopefully, we can go out there and compete at a high level and have a good time.”
Atlanta will play the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. on July 9, the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. on July 11 and the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. on July 12. Each of those games will be televised on NBA TV. The Hawks’ July 14 game at 3 p.m. against the San Antonio Spurs will be broadcast on ESPN2. Atlanta’s fifth opponent will be determined by the results of their first four games and will take place on July 16 or 17.
