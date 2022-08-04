Derek Shifflett tossed 159 pitches on Monday in game one of the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals. A day later, he threw 146 pitches in game two.
That’s 305 pitches in two days.
Shifflett logged two complete games, combining to strike out 19 batters while leading the Bridgewater Reds to back-to-back wins over the Clover Hill Bucks in a best of five postseason series.
Even though it seems like an unfathomable amount of pitches for a 30-year old right-hander, but that’s just another day at the park for Shifflett. He’s tossed 67.1 innings this summer, totaling more than 1,000 pitches through 11 appearances on the mound.
The other thing is Shifflett doesn’t view himself as a pitcher, he just toes the rubber and tries to throw strikes.
“I’ve always felt that I was just a thrower,” Shifflett said. “I don’t plan things out like most pitchers do. I don’t do any kind of prep work. I just go out there and have a good time. I just do what I need to do.”
He may not approach each game with the meticulous homework and planning that other pitchers might do in baseball, but Shifflett just loves to play.
“I don’t love how sore you get, but I love the one-on-one battle that you have with the hitter,” Shifflett said. “I love how your team relies on you because it all starts with pitching. It’s been a blast.”
Shifflett has played in the RCBL since 2017 and has thrown 450.1 innings in the process en route to a 4.30 ERA with 505 strikeouts.
The Fort Defiance and James Madison graduate tends to go the distance in his pitching appearances, which he said is a result of getting better as he pitches deeper into a game.
“As the game goes on and on, everything just loosens up and it feels better,” Shifflett said.
Though Shifflett has become a workhorse for the Reds, he hasn’t always been able to pitch a lot of innings or make a few appearances in the same week.
During the 2015 season with the Dukes, Shifflett tossed 53.1 innings with a 9.45 ERA. At JMU, he eclipsed 100 pitches just three times that season. This summer, Shifflett has hit the century mark in pitch count seven times.
The only thing that’s changed since then was Shifflett’s muscle mass has decreased. While at JMU, Shifflett and the team were on a weight lifting routine. But since his college career ended, his muscle mass has gone down and his flexibility has gone up.
Shifflett said growing up he couldn’t touch his toes, but as he’s gotten older, his flexibility has gotten better and better.
“I never believed that flexibility was even that important,” Shifflett said. “But as I’ve gotten older and lost a little bit of that muscle, I think I’ve proven myself wrong. I think it helps with longevity.”
Though Shifflett throws a lot of innings and more than 100 pitches night in and night out, he doesn’t do anything special to recover.
Instead, he throws a tennis ball with his dogs — a flat coated retriever and a pitbull, mountain fiest mix — in the mornings before he goes to work on his investment properties.
After throwing the ball with his dogs for 10 or 15 minutes, Shifflett goes to build decks and lay flooring at his properties. Then he heads to the field and gets ready to pitch in a league that he has watched as a child.
“I don’t have any kind of recovery regimen whatsoever,” Shifflett said. “I just do what everyone else does throughout the day.”
