Another furious comeback was enough to get the job done.
New Market scored at least two runs in four straight innings and rallied from an early six-run deficit to defeat Bridgewater 11-9 in Game 3 and complete a series sweep of the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinals at Rebel Field on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Shockers advance back to the RCBL championship series for a second consecutive season. New Market fell to Broadway in the title-deciding series in 2020.
Luke Estep scored on a wild pitch in the second to give the Shockers their first run of the night. Then, in the bottom of the third, Calvin Pastel singled, Henry Delavergne reached on a fielder’s choice and Pearce Bucher drew a walk to load the bases.
That’s when Estep delivered again with a bases-clearing double to right that brought all three runners home and suddenly cut the New Market deficit to 6-4.
In the fourth, after Spotswood senior Luke Keister reached on a fielder’s choice and Pastel singled to left, an error at third allowed both to come home and even up the score.
The very next inning, Matt House and Ty Bennett each connected RBI singles to give the Shockers their first lead of the evening at 8-6 through five innings.
Mountain View alum Brayden Hovatter’s RBI single gave New Market another run in the frame. An RBI double from Estep and another Reds error scored the two sixth-inning runs. From there, the Shockers rolled to the series-clinching victory despite the Reds scoring three runs to make it a game again in the ninth.
Early on, however, it looked like Bridgewater would keep its season alive.
Derek Shifflett, a former Fort Defiance and James Madison University standout, walked to lead off the game for the Reds and moved to second on a single from Brett Tharp and to third on a hard-hit grounder from fellow FDHS graduate Corbin Lucas that actually turned into a double play. In the ensuing at-bat, Noah Cornwell’s RBI single brought home Shifflett before he was thrown out at third but Bridgewater suddenly had an early 1-0 lead through just half an inning of play.
The Reds continued to pile onto their lead in the second after recent Turner Ashby alum Hunter Miller and Staunton grad Jerrod Meadows connected on back-to-back singles and Matthew Wine drew a walk to load up the bases. Moments later, Shifflett’s single to left was misplayed and all three runners came around the bases and home to put three runs up.
In the next at-bat, Tharp ripped a two-run homer to give Bridgewater a 6-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the ninth, when two bases-loaded walks and an RBI grounder from Miller cut the deficit to 11-9, that the Reds put any more runs on the scoreboard.
Estep finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Shockers while Pastel had three hits.
For Bridgewater, Fort Defiance and JMU alum Chris Huffman had two hits along with Miller, Tharp and Cornwell.
In other RCBL playoff action:
Broadway 8, Stuarts Draft 6: Broadway is still alive.
The Bruins led from start to finish to defeat Stuarts Draft 8-6 in Game 3 of the RCBL best-of-five semifinal series at The Diamond Club.
With the victory, Broadway kept its season alive and cut the series deficit to 2-1.
The scoring started early for the Bruins when Justin Lohr drew a walk in the game’s opening at-bat and then was brought home on a triple to deep center from Jett Shue. Caleb Taylor’s RBI grounder then gave Broadway a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, current Broadway High School infielder Ben Hutcheson led off the inning with a single and then stole second before advancing to third off an error by the Diamondbacks.
A couple of batters later, Kevin Rush’s two-run single gave the Bruins a 4-0 lead.
Draft cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth when former Buffalo Gap and Eastern Mennonite University standout Tyler Wilcher stole home and Fishburne Military Academy alum Calen Owens connected on an RBI single, but Broadway responded.
Taylor crushed a two-run home run in the ensuing frame to make it a 6-2 lead for Broadway and force the Diamondbacks into their first pitching change of the night and then added another solo shot in the seventh for good measure.
Isaac Vanmeter’s sac fly two batters later pushed the advantage to 8-2.
Draft did cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame with a bases-loaded walk to Grayson Bush and a three-run double from Owens that suddenly made it 8-6.
Doug Pollock reached base in the ninth for the Diamondbacks as they looked to send the game into extras, but Shue got Owens to strike out swinging to end the game.
Taylor finished with two homers, two runs scored and four RBIs for the Bruins while Shue also had two hits and an RBI and Rush had a two-run single.
Shue also pitched 6.1 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out six. Jordan Yankey tossed 2.2 frames in relief and gave up two runs on two hits and a trio of walks while picking up four strikeouts.
For Draft, Wilcher and Owens finished with two hits apiece in the loss.
Game 4 is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Broadway High School.
