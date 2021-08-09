NEW MARKET – At Rebel Park on Monday, the New Market Shockers moved one win closer to a Rockingham County Baseball League championship.
The Shockers scored twice in the second and three times in the third on their way to a 5-2 victory over Stuarts Draft in Game 3 of the RCBL championship series. New Market now leads the best-of-seven tilt 3-0 and can sweep the series tonight when it shifts back to the Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft.
For New Market, catcher Ty Bennett of Shenandoah University, smacked a two-run homer as part of his 2-for-3 effort. Shockers shortstop Frankie Ritter, who is hitting .533 in the finals, had another hit and drove in a run Monday.
The offense was plenty for Shockers pitcher Calvin Pastel. He threw a complete game, working around seven hits and two runs while striking out eight, to pick up the victory.
Stuarts Draft starter Doug Pollock surrendered all five runs and suffered the loss.
