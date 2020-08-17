NEW MARKET – They’ll get the shot to do something they’ve never done before.
On Monday, second-seeded New Market topped No. 3-seed Grottoes, 4-2, in the decisive Game 5 of the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals series at Rebel Park.
New Market, which has never won an RCBL title, advances to the championship series to face top-seeded Broadway.
Shockers starting pitcher Darrell Thompson, a former Shenandoah University standout who pitched last year in the independent Frontier League, went the distance to stifle the Cardinals. In his complete-game victory, Thompson struck out 13 and yielded only four hits.
It was a continuation of Thompson’s terrific summer – in the regular season he struck out 55 hitters over 37 innings.
And the New Market offense supplied him with a pair of runs in the opening frame, another run in the fifth inning, and finally an insurance run the eighth.
It was Pearce Bucher’s two-run double in the first inning that opened the scoring. Bucher was a sophomore at Shenandoah University this past fall.
Nick Goode was 1-for-3, drew a walk and scored two runs for New Market. Grant Thompson and Matt Moon each chipped in by driving in a run during the victory.
For Grottoes, the season ends after a 12-9 regular-season showing and having won a postseason quarterfinal series over Montezuma earlier this month.
In the loss, Keegan Woolford homered. He hit .471, homered four times and drove in 11 runs in the semifinal series.
