Her image on video screens visible from University Boulevard and a larger-than-life poster at the entrance of the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center send a clear message. The 2020-21 James Madison Dukes are Kiki Jefferson’s team.
Wednesday in the season-opening 69-55 victory against Mount St. Mary’s, her teammates sent another. Jefferson’s got help when she needs it.
Last season’s Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year sat for long stretches with foul trouble, finishing with a respectable 12 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. But freshman point guard Jamia Hazell, a top-75 recruit coming out of high school in Raleigh, N.C., and sophomore power forward Rayne Tucker more than picked up the slack.
Tucker scored 16 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, both career highs. Hazell led four Dukes in double figures with 18 points.
“It wasn’t surprising because I know how much work these girls put in,” Jefferson said. “So it was just that when I messed up they picked up where I left off and not be able to skip a beat. They just kept going.”
It was sloppy at times, but the shorthanded Dukes got solid contributions from freshmen early on in their college debuts. Spotswood High School graduate Steph Ouderkirk came off the bench and immediately nailed a jumper in the right corner. JMU then saw Hazell score five quick points as the Dukes pushed out to a nine-point lead midway through the second quarter.
Junior guard Madison Green chipped in 11 points while Ouderkirk added six points and five rebounds off the bench.
“I’m really proud of this group,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “We had eight-and-a-half (players) and four of them were freshmen playing in their first collegiate game. And we played a tough team. Mount St. Mary’s, I was really impressed with them. We were challenged and I thought we answered the bell.”
Still the Mountaineers stayed within striking distance, going into halftime trailing 29-22. Mount St. Mary’s then caught a break early in the second half as Jefferson picked up her third foul less than two minutes into the third quarter.
But even with the preseason first-team All-CAA pick on the bench for most of the period, JMU managed to hang onto the lead, thanks in large part to Tucker controlling the paint.
“They were really small today so I put a lot of emphasis on rebounding,” Tucker said. “That’s basically what I did a lot last year, and I tried to continue on what I did last year. I just tried to get my hands on every ball.”
Jefferson scored on back-to-back possessions upon returning to the court to start the fourth quarter, but The Mount, the preseason favorite to win the Northeastern Conference, continued to hang around. A 3-pointer by Aryna Taylor cut JMU’s lead to five points with four minutes to go.
But Tucker in particular continued to come up with key plays down the stretch before a bucket by Jefferson eventually pushed JMU’s lead back to double digits with 2:46 remaining.
“We just had a test,” O’Regan said. “That was not a layup, that was a test. We relied on freshmen to push us through that. I think that says a lot about how good we are going to be, and that’s what gets me excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.