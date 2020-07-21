DAYTON – They’ve made it easier on their summer-league skipper, Bridgewater Reds manager Robert Sherfey said.
He said he’s enjoyed having Justin Showalter and Liam Grubbs pitch for the Reds through the first 15 games of the Rockingham County Baseball League season. Showalter and Grubbs both pitch at the college level for James Madison.
“Both of them show up and they’re baseball-oriented,” Sherfey told the Daily News-Record last week before a game against Grottoes at Ruritan Field. The Reds and the Cardinals play again tonight at Buck Bowman Park.
“They go do their thing and they get ready,” Sherfey said about Showalter and Grubbs. “You don’t have to tell them to prepare, and they’ve done very well for me. They’ve pitched great. I mean, great.”
Showalter, a Turner Ashby product coming off of a stellar abbreviated spring with the Dukes, has an ERA of 2.57 to go along with 14 strikeouts over 14 innings. He was one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball before the pandemic, finishing his junior season with a 0.67 ERA over 26 2/3 innings.
Grubbs has been even better than Showalter this summer, though, boasting a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings in RCBL action.
“I’ve watched [Showalter] ever since he was little,” Sherfey said, “so I’ve seen him all the way through. And Liam, I just met him, but it’s just like he’s been here the whole time. When he came aboard, it felt like he’s been part of our team forever. That’s just the team mentality he brings to this.”
Entering today’s meeting, Bridgewater (8-7) and Grottoes (8-7) are tied in the league standings.
Monday’s New Market-Stuarts Draft contest didn’t end before time of Daily News-Record print.
In other local sports:
Harju, Semones Will Be Back For JMU
The pair of upperclassmen will return to James Madison.
On Monday, the Dukes’ baseball program announced first baseman Brady Harju and utility man Fox Semones are staying with the program as part of the NCAA’s spring sport eligibility relief.
In his four previous seasons at JMU, Semones hit .281 and belted 16 home runs to go along 92 RBIs. He’s played in 163 total games.
Harju, a transfer from Frederick Community College prior to the 2019 season, started 65 of the team’s last 68 contests at first base. He’s hit .291 with nine homers and 49 RBIs for the Dukes.
Baker To Host Clinic At Horizon's Edge
Ganon Baker, who is regarded as one of the world's premier basketball skill coaches, is set to host three training sessions July 24-26 at Horizon's Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg.
The first session is a community event for players ages 8-18 and costs $75 per participant. That event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday evening.
Baker will then host a boys session Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. that costs $175 and is limited to ages 13-18. The girls session will run at the same time Sunday with the same costs and age qualifications. ESPN talent evaluator Dan Olson will be in attendance for the girls workout.
As a trainer since June of 2001, Baker has trained player from the professional, collegiate, high school and middle school levels. He has held coaching clinics in front of over 20,000 coaches globally and recently opened a division of Ganon Baker Basketball in China.
