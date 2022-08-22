Justin Showalter, a former Turner Ashby and James Madison standout, earned his third professional win in as many starts on Sunday as the Washington Wild Things defeated the Evansville Otters in Fronter League baseball action at home.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-hander tossed six innings on the bump, giving up two runs on three hits and a pair of walks. He also racked up four strikeouts in the performance.
Showalter is now 3-0 on the year with eight strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched and boasts an impressive 1.62 ERA.
