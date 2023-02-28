Former Spotswood High standout Daniel Ouderkirk is already opening eyes in Happy Valley after a dominant performance on the mound this past weekend.
Ouderkirk, a graduate student in his first season with Penn State after transferring from West Virginia, got the start in the second game of a doubleheader against Northern Illinois on Friday and was electric.
The 6-foot-9, 256-pound right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters in seven innings of work, allowing one run on three hits in a 5-1 victory.
The 11 strikeouts from Ouderkirk were the most by a Nittany Lions pitcher since Kyle Virbitsky tossed 12 against Minnesota on May 29, 2021.
Ouderkirk graduated from Spotswood in 2018, where he was a Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and All-Region first-team selection as a senior in 2018. He finished that season with a 2-2 overall record and a 1.25 ERA with 84 strikeouts in just 42 innings pitched.
That led him to be ranked the No. 5 prospect in Virginia and the third-best right-handed pitcher before he eventually committed to West Virginia.
Before graduating from WVU last spring, Ouderkirk pitched in 23 games over two seasons with the Mountaineers and tallied 38 strikeouts in 25 innings.
During the summer, he also pitched for the Strasburg Express in the Valley Baseball League, striking out 13 total batters in eight innings of work.
Ouderkirk will aim to build off his Friday performance throughout the season to enhance his professional resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.