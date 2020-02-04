Abby Branner poured in 17 points as Spotswood remained unbeaten in league play with a 60-31 rout of Harrisonburg in Valley District girls basketball action at Roger Bergey Court on Tuesday.
Stephanie Ouderkirk added 14 points for the Trailblazers (18-2, 8-0 Valley) while Lexi Bennington-Horton added 12, MacKenzie Freeze had eight and Madisyn Forloines chipped in with seven.
Leading the way for the Blue Streaks (8-10, 4-4 Valley) was Mariah Cain with 10 points while Jay Garcia had eight and Jaiden Lemon and Maribel Tirado had four apiece.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 67, Waynesboro 28: Leah Kiracofe finished with 17 points and Addie Riner and Alyssa Swartley scored 12 points apiece to lead a well-balanced Turner Ashby attack in a 67-28 win over Waynesboro in Valley District action at WHS.
Also chipping in for the Knights (18-2, 6-2 Valley) was Becca Shiflet with six points while Kelsey Knight, Jenna Skelton and Avrie Shifflett finished with four apiece.
For the Little Giants (0-18, 0-8 Valley), Cierra Bruce had a game-high 14 points.
Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 40: Hannah Phares scored 16 points and A.C. Swartz added 12 as Broadway earned a 50-40 Valley District home win over Rockbridge County.
Savannah Copenhaver also had 12 points for the Gobblers (6-14, 5-3 Valley) while Aliza Lokey had four and Riley Saverance and Lindsey Wimer finished with three apiece.
For the Wildcats (5-13, 1-7 Valley), Graceon Armstrong finished with 11 points.
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 53: Ethan Gerber scored a season-high 28 points as Turner Ashby continued its recent hot streak with a 62-53 win over Waynesboro in Valley District action in Bridgewater.
Collin Brunk and Orion Angelopulos added nine points apiece for the Knights (7-13, 2-6 Valley) while Tyson Snow finished with six.
Luke Young led the Little Giants (7-11, 1-7 Valley) with 26 points while Jamez Bolden had 10, Damien Fisher had nine and Samir Moore chipped in with eight.
Broadway 35, Rockbridge County 32: In Lexington, Jaxson Jameson scored 14 points to lead Broadway to a 35-32 Valley District win over Rockbridge County.
Nate Tinnell added six points for the Gobblers (14-6, 5-3 Valley) while Caleb Williams and Gage Williford finished with five apiece.
For the Wildcats, Jailik Lynch finished with 13 points.
Eastern Mennonite 64, New Covenant 46: In Harrisonburg, Trey Gillenwater scored 20 points as Eastern Mennonite picked up a big 64-46 Virginia Independent Conference win over New Covenant.
Aviwe Mahlong added 13 points for the Flames (16-5, 8-2 VIC) while Adam Hatter had 11 and Chance Church chipped in with six.
Women's Basketball
Shenandoah 79, Eastern Mennonite 43: In Harrisonburg, the Royals trailed 34-9 at halftime and lost 79-43 to Shenandoah despite 21 points from Chloe Roach. EMU got eight rebounds and five points from Chrissy Delawder, a Broadway High product. The Royals fell to 3-16, 2-11 while Shenandoah is 13-7, 9-4. Sarah Sondrol (Wilson Memorial) had 14 points for the Hornets and Jordan Sondrol (Wilson Memorial) added 10.
-DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.