In the 33 years Bill Pope has coached there, a lot of outstanding high school basketball players have come out of the Roanoke area. Early this spring Pope was excited to learn two of the best he's seen where teaming up at James Madison.
Mark Byington, who was the VHSL Player of the Year at Salem High School in 1994, took over in March as JMU’s new coach after seven years and four consecutive winning seasons at Georgia Southern.
One of the Dukes’ top returning players is rising sophomore forward Julien Wooden, who in 2019 at Roanoke’s Northside High was also named state Player of the Year.
“The moment Mark got hired, I was just like ‘oh, that’s fantastic.’ It’s really great,” Pope said. “I was happy for Mark, but I was really thinking of Julien first. I think it will be great for him.”
Pope is quite familiar with both Byington and Wooden. He was a young coach at Northside in 1994 and had a Vikings squad that might have made a run at a state championship in a lot of years. Just not with Byington one town over.
Salem was the only team to beat Northside that season, and did so six times on the way to a VHSL Group AA championship. It was Wooden, a 6-8 inside-out threat, who helped Pope finally get that state title in 2019.
Pope kept track of Byington’s post-Salem career both as a player at UNC Wilmington and as he moved up the ranks as a college coach. When Byington took the job at JMU, Pope had the same thought as many others: Wooden has an opportunity to thrive in Byington’s system.
“Julien is very flexible. I think he could fit into a number of different systems,” Pope said. “One of the things that makes Julien special is he’s capable of playing many different styles. I think when he figures out what the team needs from him he’s going to explode as a player. Knowing how Mark played the game, he was somebody who was never seeking the limelight even though he was the star player, and that reminds me a lot of Julien too.”
Byington intends to bring to JMU what he calls a “positionless basketball” style that helped him win at least 20 games each of the past three seasons at Georgia Southern. He felt right away Wooden fit that plan perfectly as a forward who can defend the post and play above the rim, but also force opponents to guard him on the perimeter.
“I saw him play in AAU and I really liked his game then,” Byington said. “He can dribble the ball, and usually you don’t find guys with his size that have the ability to handle the ball and make decisions. The ball is going to be in his hands a lot. It’s going to look a little unusual for the tallest player to be initiating the offense, but he really could do that.”
Byington attempted to recruit Wooden to Georgia Southern, but eventually focused his efforts elsewhere when it seemed Wooden was likely to pick a school closer to home.
Wooden eventually chose the Dukes over offers from Richmond and George Mason, among others. During a rough 9-21 season as a freshman, Wooden had some of the most encouraging moments for JMU fans, providing highlight-reel dunks and flashes of the potential that made him one of the most coveted prospects in Virginia.
"We've got a fresh start," Wooden said. "I know a little bit more what to prepare for in getting ready to start a new season."
Wooden averaged five points per game and shot 45.2 percent from the field as a freshman, moving into the starting lineup late in the season. His role might grow even more under Byington.
“From what he’s told me I should have a great future at JMU if I keep working,” Wooden said. “He just sees me being versatile and basically doing a little bit of everything."
