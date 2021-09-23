Skyline (0-2) at No. 3 Luray (2-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Luray last week: Luray 21, Page County 12
Skyline last week: John Handley 56, Skyline 13
Notes: Luray has won six of its last seven. ... The Bulldogs are giving up just eight points per game this season. ... LHS running back Brady Jenkins leads the Bull Run District with 39 carries for 412 yards and five touchdowns. ... Jenkins also has 15 tackles on defense and completed 4-of-6 passes for 47 yards in last week's win over Page County. ... Kenny Frye and Drayvin Stevens have combined for 348 yards rushing and four scores on 46 carries for the Bulldogs. ... Luray defensive tackle Landen Dahnert leads the team with 16.5 tackles this season. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... The Hawks' 56-13 loss to John Handley last week was their first game since Week 1 after facing a COVID-19 quarantine. ... Skyline is averaging just 10.5 points per game this season. ... Hawks running back Aidan Vaught had 22 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Judges. ... Skyline quarterback Blake Appleton had a 61-yard touchdown toss in the final frame of the loss and finished 7-of-13 for 101 yards passing. ... Hawks defensive lineman Judd Schuman recovered two fumbles last week.
Prediction: Luray 28, Skyline 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.