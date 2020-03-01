It wasn’t as pretty as some of the recent victories have been for James Madison, but the Dukes said goodbye to the Convocation Center with a victory, holding off Delaware, 69-64 in front of a crowd of 3,844 on Sunday afternoon.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan wasn’t always pleased as the game went on, but by the end of the day his Dukes (23-4, 14-2 Colonial Athletic Association) had kept pace with Drexel at the top of the CAA standings and the five seniors who celebrated their final home game also defeated Delaware (10-17, 6-10) for the 11th consecutive time.
“I was honestly really nervous and first, but I felt like the energy from the crowd got us going like always,” JMU senior Jackie Benitez said.
Kamiah Smalls had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Benitez added 20 points for the Dukes as they opened March still in the chase for both a conference title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016. Freshman Rayne Tucker finished with a double-double for JMU with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
JMU had won its previous four games at the 38-year-old Convo by an average of 31.8 points. But Sunday in the final game before moving to the new Atlantic Union Bank Center next season, O’Regan’s team had to overcome a sluggish start.
Two days after hammering Drexel with one of the most dominating beginnings to a game in recent memory, it was nearly the opposite for the Dukes in the first quarter against Delaware. Blue Hens forward Lizzie O’Leary exceeded her season average in the game’s early minutes with five quick points to help UD build a 13-4 lead after the opening period to the frustration of O’Regan.
“He was calm with it at first,” Smalls said. “Like, OK guys, I know. It’s like a lot of emotions and stuff. But the second timeout he was like OK, we’re not doing this anymore. Get it together.”
JMU missed its first six shots from behind the arc before Benitez finally knocked down a pair of 3-pointers from the right-wing early in the second quarter as the Dukes chipped away at the lead.
By the time Benitez hit a driving shot with two minutes left in the half — her 11th point in the second quarter — she had given JMU its first lead of the game. But Delaware’s 2018 CAA Player of the Year almost single-handedly kept JMU from pulling away before halftime.
“When I went into halftime there was a calm,” O’Regan said. “I knew we were going to win. I just didn’t know exactly how we were going to do it.”
Enabosi scored a game-high 24 points while Jasmine Dickey added nine points and 10 rebounds.
But as the second half began Benitez made more 3’s while Enabosi, who was slapped with a technical foul just before halftime, picked up her fourth personal foul less than four minutes into the third quarter. Soon the Dukes had a nine-point cushion, but Delaware kept it close into the fourth.
A runner in the lane from senior Lexie Barrier, who finished with 10 points, put JMU ahead by 11 with five minutes to go. But the Dukes went 18 for 19 from the free-throw line and needed nearly all of them to hold on and stay tied for the conference lead.
“That’s a really tough game to play,” O’Regan said. “It’s an emotional day and weekend. I think it’s harder than everyone anticipated with the five seniors, knowing it is the last game in the Convo and it’s a must-win game against a team that came in here very hungry to try to make their mark.”
