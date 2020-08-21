It took an unexpected path to get there, but Kamiah Smalls’ WNBA dreams are finally coming true.
Smalls, the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year for James Madison the past season, was drafted in the third round this spring by the Indiana Fever. But cost cutting measures led to her release before the WNBA began its season inside a bubble at IMG Academy in Florida.
Smalls had signed with a team in Italy’s top professional league this summer, but Friday morning Indiana announced All-Star guard Erica Wheeler would not join the team this summer after testing positive for COVID-19 in July, and the Fever had signed Smalls to fill her roster spot.
“I’m so elated for Kamiah,” O’Regan said. “For her to get this chance before she goes to Europe is awesome. It makes me very, very happy for her because you are talking about a kid who has never really given up on it.”
Smalls was scheduled to leave for Italy soon, but there were starting to be rumblings last week she might get another shot at the WNBA. O’Regan began getting calls from franchises other than Indiana, inquiring about Smalls and if she had stayed in playing shape since being released by the Fever in the late spring.
But it was the team that initially drafted JMU’s fourth all-time leading scorer that made the move to re-sign Smalls, who flew to Indiana last week to undergo a physical and COVID-19 testing. Once medically cleared Smalls and the Fever put pins to paper.
“A team called me and was just explaining what was happening in the WNBA and that there was going to be some transactions,” O’Regan said. “They basically wanted to know if Kamiah was still working out and all those things. Right then, I called her and to her credit she stayed ready for it, which was a huge thing, just staying ready.”
Friday, Smalls was en route to Bradenton, Fla., where the WNBA is playing its season inside a bubble at IMG Academy. There will be an initial quarantine period before Smalls can play, but she joins an Indiana team that is currently in the mix for a playoff spot, sitting seventh in the league standings with a 5-7 record.
Given the unusual nature of the season with a lack of training camp and many of the league’s top players sitting out for various reasons, it could provide a unique opportunity for Smalls as a rookie.
Some teams have taken to seeing what rookies can do in game action right away. O’Regan pointed to former Rider standout Stella Johnson.
Johnson was taken one pick after fellow mid-major star Smalls in April’s WNBA Draft and was also cut during the preseason. Johnson signed with the Washington Mystics last week and made an instant splash, scoring 25 points to lead Washington to victory against the Atlanta Dream, snapping a seven-game losing streak for the defending WNBA champs.
“For her to be down there playing games in uniform is a huge step,” O’Regan said of Smalls. “Now she gets this opportunity to play in games. She’s going to get her shot in the game. Stella Johnson goes down there and drops 25 as a kid that played for Rider. If Kamiah gets that shot I think she can really make an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.