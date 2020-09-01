Monday night, finally, was everything Kamiah Smalls dreamed of.
Smalls, a rookie guard out of James Madison, made a splash in her long-awaited WNBA debut. Smalls came off the bench for the Indiana Fever to score 13 points, grab four rebounds and dish out a pair of assists without a turnover in 17 minutes during a loss to Chicago in the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
“I finally felt like a lot of my hard work had finally paid off,” Smalls said during a phone interview Tuesday before the Fever were scheduled to return to the court to take on Atlanta at 8 p.m. “It’s just a blessing to still be able to play the sport I love and do so in this environment. It just feels really good.”
It was the first time Smalls had played in a game since March 7, when JMU won at William & Mary to clinch a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title.
“She’s standing up on the bench and bringing energy,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan, who recruited Smalls and coached her for four seasons, said. “She’s feeding the post, she’s moving. She’s doing everything right. And if you looked at her as a freshman here, you would have wondered if she could ever get to that point.”
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Smalls since.
The Dukes were eating a team meal before what would have been the opener of the CAA Tournament when they received word the event, and eventually the rest of the college basketball season, was canceled.
A month later Smalls was drafted by the Fever, but released shortly after as WNBA squads cut cost and tightened rosters before training camp. She spent the next few weeks not knowing when or where she’d play again before signing with a professional club in Italy.
Smalls was preparing to leave for Italy when she found out Indiana was interested in bringing her back, pending a physical. That meant a quick trip to the team facility in Indianapolis, then a flight to Florida, where the Philadelphia native quarantined before joining the team last week.
Then, what would have been her first game in a WNBA uniform was postponed as the league’s players stepped away from the court to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisc.
Smalls supported the move, even if it meant one more brief delay to her first professional contest. In the meantime Smalls continued to study what she described as a huge playbook.
“It’s been crazy since everything happened after the draft,” Smalls said. “At the end of the day, there was a statement that needed to be made when the games stopped, and I was behind that statement 100-percent. I wanted to be on that court, but certain things had to be done. I’ve been just absorbing everything and getting used to the pace. I’m here halfway through the season so I’m just trying to catch up to my teammates as much as I can.”
If Monday’s debut was an indication, Smalls could quickly make an impact. Indiana entered Tuesday night just 5-11 after losing four straight, but are still in the mix for a playoff spot.
The Fever had been in need of an offensive boost in the backcourt since All-Star guard Erica Wheeler decided not to join the team in the bubble. Smalls quickly provided that, making all of her field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, one of many indicators of how far she’s come.
“Her freshman year, people were playing five feet off of her because she couldn’t shoot the 3,” O’Regan said. “And last night she’s at the highest level going 3-for-3 from there. That’s what gets me going the most is seeing the whole package of how she’s playing and I think that’s what [the Fever] needs from her.”
