James Madison may be as deep as any team the Colonial Athletic Association has seen in a long time. Even so there are times when the Dukes simply have to rely on the one player who has clearly emerged as their star.
Kamiah Smalls, the CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year, scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead JMU to 61-48 victory at the Convocation Center Sunday afternoon against Elon.
It was an ugly game at times for the Dukes (11-2, 2-0 CAA) and foul trouble kept some of Smalls’ fellow seniors from ever really getting going, but in the end JMU finished up the opening weekend of conference play unbeaten despite 19 points from Elon’s Brie Perpignan.
“She blew me away,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said of Smalls. “She takes over the game, and if she doesn’t this is nip-tuck because our offense clearly wasn’t running like a well-oiled machine today, credit to Elon. She’s put so much time in and for her to come in with 24 means a lot.”
Jackie Benitez and Kayla Cooper-Williams each picked up their third fouls early in the third quarter with Elon (6-7, 1-1) hanging tight. But Smalls was able to pick up enough slack both with the ball and on the boards — where she was one off a career high — for JMU to build a 14-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter after the Philadelphia native drained a 3-pointer to close the third.
“I have to stay consistent,” Smalls said. “But when I see myself heat up a little bit, I am working on trying to take some more shots. I try not to focus on myself, but when I have games like that it is exciting and it really gets me going, to be honest.”
The Dukes jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, prompting an Elon timeout just three minutes into the game. But Charlotte Smith was able to calm her team and the Phoenix buckled down defensively, forcing 10 turnovers in the first half.
“We just played with a lot of energy on defense,” Smith said. “Being active, that was one of the things we talked about. But (Smalls) is a very talented player. Like, wow. She’s great for our league to have a player like Kamiah representing it.”
A pair of 3-pointers from Micaela Ryan, who finished with nine points, helped Elon battle all the way back. A driving layup by Perpignan put the Phoenix ahead for the first time, 19-17 with less than four minutes to go in the second quarter. But JMU warmed up a bit late in the half, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Smalls and Madison Green to head to the locker room with a 27-23 lead.
Still, none of JMU’s other offensive weapons ever truly got going as the Dukes finished shooting just 32 percent from the field with 16 turnovers. Freshman Kiki Jefferson added nine points for Madison while Cooper-Williams added nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
But it was Smalls who put her team on her back.
“I’m proud of the way our team responded where winning the game was the priority,” O’Regan said. “That makes me proud.”
